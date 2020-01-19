Who is Radzi Chinyanganya? Meet the Dancing on Ice contestant and TV presenter

Only some months on from Jamie Laing’s dramatic early Strictly exit, considered one of skating rival Dancing on Ice‘s contestants has suffered an analogous misfortune.

Injured contestant Michael Barrymore will not be participating and will probably be changed within the Dancing on Ice 2020 movie star line-up by Radzi Chinyanganya, a Blue Peter veteran and upcoming presenter with some skating classes to compensate for.

Dancing On Ice 2020: Confirmed line-up

And whereas Chinyanganya has completed effectively to this point, putting a good rating of 21, he most positively is feeling the stress.

“Getting a place in the show was a bolt from the blue, replacing the legend that is Michael Barrymore. I’m just accepting whatever is thrown at me and whatever is asked of me,” he mentioned. “You get one chance to dance on ice, and when it comes your way you grab it by both horns and you try to hang on.”

Dancing On Ice 2020 solid line-up: Radzi Chinyanganya – Key Details

Age: 32

Identified for: Presenting Blue Peter, Cannonball and Match of the Day Kickabout

Instagram: @iamradzi

Twitter: @iamradzi

Skilled accomplice: Jessica Hatfield

Why is Radzi Chinyanganya well-known?

Born and raised in Wolverhampton, Chinyanganya first appeared on display as a contestant on Gladiators, on which he reached the semi-final.

He started his tv presenting profession because the official weightlifting correspondent on the London 2012 Olympics within the Excel Enviornment, and resumed his internet hosting duties for the 2012 Paralympic Video games.

He then fronted faculty physique picture documentary Your Physique: Your Picture for BBC2, earlier than being introduced because the 37th presenter of Blue Peter following the departure of Helen Skelton.

Ice skating just isn’t his solely sporting curiosity – he hosted youngsters’s spin-off Match of the Day: Kickabout for a number of years, was the Sky Sports activities NBA presenter and is now the backstage interviewer for WWE’s NXT UK model. Since his Olympic debut he has additionally lined a number of different sports activities occasions for the BBC, together with the 2018 Winter Olympics and the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

In 2017 Chinyanganya co-hosted short-lived ITV gameshow Cannonball with Freddie Flintoff, Frankie Bridge, Ryan Hand and Maya Jama, and in addition had a voice cameo in Kung Fu Panda three.

Not one to draw back from a problem, Chinyanganya has been a contestant on a number of movie star gameshows – he not too long ago gained Pointless Celebrities, took half in The Crystal Maze and Ninja Warrior UK and tried some ice-free dancing in Strictly’s 2017 Youngsters in Want particular.

Most not too long ago he co-presented the Sports activities Persona of the 12 months pink carpet arrival, and in November 2019 co-presented the Lord Mayor’s Present for BBC1.

What has Radzi Chinyanganya mentioned about Dancing On Ice?

Chinyanganya has graciously despatched his condolences to Michael Barrymore, and is conscious how little time he has to coach.

Chinyanganya mentioned: “I’m thrilled and privileged to be a part of the Dancing On Ice 2020 solid. I’m completely gutted for Michael, who’s considered one of my all-time favorite TV presenters, and I want him a speedy restoration.

“I’ve only got two weeks to get ready to ice skate in front of the nation so I’m looking forward to a Christmas and New Year filled with training on the ice!”

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays at 9pm on ITV.