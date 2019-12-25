Who is Richard Arnold? Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas special contestant

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas Particular: Richard Arnold

Age: 50

Twitter: @RichardAArnold

When did Richard Arnold do Strictly? Richard took on Strictly for the primary time in 2012.

Who was he initially partnered with in Strictly? He was first partnered with Erin Boag – the pair had been eradicated in week 7.

Well-known for: Leisure journalism/actuality TV

TV journalist Richard received his begin in leisure information whereas learning at Metropolis College in London, touchdown a job on Inside Cleaning soap journal throughout the mid ‘90s. Graduating to television work, Richard’s first job was on the BBC’s The Sunday Present, and he turned GMTV’s TV critic in 1997.

After spending three and a half years fronting a music and way of life present for Liberty London Radio from Could ’97-November 2000, Richard returned to the consolation of the GMTV couch, the place he offered each day gadgets on TV and showbiz for the following decade.

Throughout that point, Hampshire-born Arnold broadened his on-air CV by internet hosting the chat present Unfastened Lips on Sky Residing, The Richard Arnold Present for GMTV and making visitor appearances as himself on the likes of Shameless, Footballers’ Wives and Hustle.

He additionally participated in first sequence of Movie star MasterChef in 2006 and located himself again within the kitchen in 2007, presiding over the ITV cookery sequence Soapstar Superchef. He got here second on an version of Cebrity Mastermind in January 2012 (specialist topic: Dallas) and was appointed Dawn’s showbiz editor in Could, in addition to engaged on Good Morning Britain.

Who’s Richard Arnold dancing with for the Strictly 2019 Christmas particular?

For his second try, Richard shall be dancing with Luba Mushtuk.

What’s Richard Arnold dancing for the Strictly 2019 Christmas particular?



Richard shall be dancing the Foxtrot to ‘You’re a Imply One, Mr Grinch’ by Albert Hague.

What has Richard Arnold mentioned about coming again for the Strictly Christmas particular?

As anticipated, Richard is nervous – however is happy to be in Luba’s succesful (if not razor-sharp) arms.

“Yeah excited, it’s great to be back. I was just saying that being asked to do the Christmas show is a real privilege because it doesn’t have quite the jeopardy of doing it the first time round, because there’s no danger of you not going through to the next week because there isn’t a next week,” he advised HEARALPUBLICIST.

“But I’m in very very good hands, these nails, they are sharp. When I did it last time, Erin was my professional partner and she would sort of squeeze my hand now and then if I was travelling in the wrong direction. And then, this one gets the nails in but it’s meant with love. She puts the nails in but she has this trademark twinkle, so you’re like, ‘Okay right we’re going this way are we?’”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Particular returns on Christmas Day at four.40pm on BBC One