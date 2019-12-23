Who is Saryu Roy? Independent candidate who defeated Raghubar Das

Jharkhand could also be fifth state the BJP could lose in 2019













The battle for the chief minister seat of Jharkhand has turned intense with impartial candidate Saryu Roy pushing incumbent CM Raghubar Das to the second place. Das is trailing by a margin of 10,017 votes to Saryu Roy, who was as soon as a part of Das’ cupboard and was expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering (BJP), from Jamshedpur East.

Raghubar Das is trailing by a margin of 10,017 votes to Saryu Roy.Twitter

Raghubar Das has been successful the Jamshedpur East seat since 1995, towards his personal social gathering insurgent Saryu Rai. No Chief Minister of the state has ever received consecutive polls.

The JMM contested 43 seats, the Congress 31 and Lalu Yadav’s RJD, which has a comparatively smaller presence within the state, contested in seven seats. Jharkhand voted in 5 phases. The counting of votes for 81 meeting seats is happening and Hemant Soren will in all probability change into the following Jharkhand CM.

Earlier developments of the Jharkhand meeting election indicated that the BJP is all set to be unseated in yet one more state. The Opposition alliance of the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seem like in a commanding place, developments at 5.55 pm point out.

If these developments proceed, JMM’s Hemant Soren will likely be all set to change into Jharkhand’s subsequent chief minister. Whereas that is excellent news for Hemant Soren and his social gathering JMM, there may be additionally a cause for him to be apprehensive about, no less than symbolically.

Key political events

BJP, JMM, Congress, RJD, All Jharkhand College students’ Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) are among the many main political events, that are within the fray within the tribal-dominated state.

n 2014, Raghubar Das took oath as Chief Minister after the BJP received 37 seats and stitched an alliance with the AJSU, which had received 5 seats. Nevertheless, AJSU broke ties with BJP and contested elections solo this time.

The ruling social gathering has fielded its candidates in 79 out of the 81 seats. Nevertheless, BJP has not fielded any candidate towards AJSU’s Sudesh Mahto, and has supported a candidate within the remaining one constituency.

Underneath the management of JMM chief Hemant Soren, Congress and RJD have come collectively to oust BJP from energy. JMM has fielded candidates in 43 seats, whereas the Congress and the RJD candidates are within the fray in 31 and 7 constituencies, respectively.