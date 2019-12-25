Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Debbie McGee? Strictly finalist returning for 2019 Christmas special

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2019: Debbie McGee

Age: 61

Twitter: @thedebbiemcgee

Which Strictly skilled has Debbie been paired with? Kevin Clifton

Who was she partnered with earlier than? Giovanni Pernice

The place did Debbie McGee place? Debbie reached the finals in 2017

What’s Debbie McGee well-known for?

Surrey-born McGee began out her profession in showbiz as a ballet dancer.

At 16, McGee gained a spot on the Royal Ballet Faculty, and after graduating she joined the Iranian Nationwide Ballet in Tehran. McGee later turned a part of the Corps de Ballet and a soloist, however her ballet profession got here to a sudden halt when she needed to flee the Iranian Revolution, Argo-style, in 1979.

On returning to the UK, McGee landed a job acting on stage with magician Paul Daniels – who has been referred to as “The Godfather of Modern Magic”. The pair later appeared on his BBC collection The Paul Daniels Magic Present. Collectively, they have been thrust into worldwide fame and he or she turned often known as “the lovely Debbie McGee”, as Daniels affectionally referred to her on stage.

Daniels, who additionally appeared on Strictly in 2010, handed away final yr.

The well-known couple have been the topic of a BBC2 Louis Theroux documentary in 2000, referred to as When Louis Met… Paul and Debbie.

McGee has carried out her justifiable share of actuality tv, having appeared on Movie star Spouse Swap, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night time Takeaway and the superstar model of Come Dine With Me, to call a couple of.

What’s Debbie McGee dancing within the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas particular?

McGee can be dancing a Quickstep to ‘Jingle Bells’ by Frank Sinatra.

What has Debbie McGee needed to say about returning to Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas particular?

McGee is worked up to have returned with new accomplice Clifton.

“I think it’s easier because you’ve been through the whole thing, you know, I had four months on the series and then I did the arena tour. So, it’s going with a new partner is easier because you’re not a complete novice, you’ve done all the techniques through the series and I think that’s an advantage,” she mentioned.

“We haven’t had a lot time to rehearse, it might be rather more tough if Kevin needed to actually go into element on each single factor. Whereas, you’ve jogged my memory of methods and he’s taught me, given me some new suggestions, taught me a couple of new steps like on the locks factor and the kicking my leg which I didn’t know earlier than.

So, he’s truly pushed me somewhat bit additional generally, practically killed me off some days!”

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Particular 2019 airs Christmas Day at four.40pm on BBC One