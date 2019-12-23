Who is Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestant Gemma Atkinson? Finalist returns for 2019 Christmas special

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas particular: Gemma Atkinson

Age: 35

Which Strictly skilled has Gemma been paired with? Gorka Marquez

Which sequence did Gemma Atkinson star in? Strictly 2017 – the place she made the ultimate

Who was she partnered with then? Aljaz Skorjanec

What’s Gemma Atkinson well-known for?

Cleaning soap followers will immediately recognise Gemma as she performed Carly Hope in Emmerdale and in addition Lisa Hunter on Hollyoaks and Tamzin Bayle in Casualty.

Born in 1984, Manchester-born Gemma first discovered fame within the early 00s as Lisa in Hollyoaks – a personality she additionally performed in spin-offs Hollyoaks: After Hours, Let Unfastened and Within the Metropolis.

After 5 years within the cleaning soap, she left and went into the I’m a Celeb… Get Me Out of Right here! jungle, in addition to collaborating within the much-missed Soapstar Celebrity – the Pop Idol-esque actuality present the place cleaning soap actors would carry out for a panel together with Cilla Black and Michael Ball as they tried to win viewer votes.

Nevertheless it’s for Emmerdale that Gemma is finest identified for. She performed the position of Carly for 2 years and appeared in practically 250 episodes of the cleaning soap till she left in 2017.

What’s Gemma Atkinson dancing within the Strictly Christmas particular?

Atkinson might be attempting her hand at a jive to ‘I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus’ by The Jackson 5.

What has Gemma Atkinson stated about returning for the Strictly Christmas particular?

Regardless of being a powerful contender in Strictly 2019, Atkinson is nervous to be returning – although she is aware of it gained’t essentially be as high-pressure.

“It’s weird having the panic again and the nerves, but then it’s nice to have all the fun side without the pressure of thinking, ‘We’re going to go home,’” she informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

“It’s kind of all the fun, without all the stress.”

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Particular airs Christmas Day at four.40pm on BBC One