Who is The Masked Singer panellist Davina McCall?

The American sensation, The Masked Singer, has lastly hit UK shores, and a celeb panel will quickly be guessing who is definitely the Unicorn, the Monster and the Tree.

Massive Brother legend Davina McCall shall be one of many panel enjoying the singing guessing sport, which is simply the most recent gig in a protracted and different tv profession.

Davina McCall – age and social media

Age: 52

Twitter: @ThisisDavina

Instagram: @davinamccall

When did Davina McCall begin her profession?

Now an iconic fixture on our TV screens, Davina McCall first began her presenting profession within the early ’90s on MTV Europe and ITV sport present God’s Reward. Nonetheless, it was Massive Brother that made Davina McCall a family identify when she hosted the primary collection in 2001, and she or he turned the face of the collection till it moved to Channel 5 in 2010. She additionally hosted Movie star Massive Brother and two collection of Massive Brother’s Massive Mouth.

Whereas fronting Massive Brother McCall additionally a daily presenter on the annual Comedian Reduction telethon, in addition to expertise reveals Bought To Dance, Fame Academy and Popstars: The Rivals.

What did Davina McCall do after Massive Brother?

Davina McCall on The 100Ok Drop (Channel four)

McCall might not be the face of Massive Brother anymore, however that definitely hasn’t stopped her from being busy. She hosted each The Million Pound Drop and the not too long ago axed The 100okay Drop, actuality collection The Leap and charity telethon Stand As much as Most cancers.

She continues to host Lengthy Misplaced Household for ITV, and sometimes guest-presents This Morning.

What has Davina McCall mentioned about The Masked Singer?

Talking to BBC Information, McCall described her determination to hitch the present as a “no brainer.”

“I fell in love with the costumes. The celebrities loved being anonymous and going out there as anyone they wanted to be. It’s an opportunity to reinvent yourself,” she added.

In an interview with the Each day Categorical, McCall went on to speak concerning the dynamic between she and her co-hosts.

She mentioned: “Jonathan [Ross] and I have known each other via work for years. I didn’t know Rita [Ora] and I fell in love with her. She is so funny, very loveable. She has so many funny idiosyncrasies. She says the funniest things.”

McCall added: “Ken [Jeong] was brilliant to have there as he is a seasoned pro and has already done two series of the show, it made us feel like we were in safe hands. He was one that told me that people in the USA fake their voices to catch you off guard, which I quickly caught onto.”

She has additionally been posting on social media concerning the collection, not too long ago saying that she “can’t wait” to see if audiences can guess the highest secret celeb contestants.

One week to go! Can’t wait to see should you can guess who’s behind the masks !! #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/k1nT6IuvVs — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) December 28, 2019

The Masked Singer begins on ITV at 7pm on Saturday 4th January