Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

It’s by far one of many strangest and zaniest reveals on tv; The Masked Singer has lastly landed for UK audiences.

For these of you not conversant in the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities tackle elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out quite a few classics whereas our panel has to determine who’s behind the masks.

We’ve seemed on the clues and the proof, and we’re going to try to guess together with the panel about who’s behind the masks.

Who’s Queen Bee?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Alive’ by Sia

Clues: Queen Bee began her profession “quite young” and has “always been a part of a wild card” however now they’ve “grown up” – “I’m no longer a princess,” she says. “I’m a queen.”

“Out of all of my friends, I am the joker of the pack,” she revealed.

Theories: The panel steered Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Emilia Clarke, Margot Robbie and Olivia Colman.

Viewers at residence suppose Queen Bee could possibly be Charlotte Church, Women Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and even Maisie Williams.

Late to the get together however I’m ADAMANT that Queen Bee is @NicolaRoberts #TheMaskedSinger — Cheryl Gap (@CherylHoleQueen) January 5, 2020

Who’s Duck?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Like A Virgin’ by Madonna

Clues: Duck describes herself as “a real softie, although maybe you wouldn’t think it” – she was additionally “shy and quiet” when she was youthful. “I’ve always been sporty and like to push myself,” Duck says. “You might even catch me surfing from time to time.”

She additionally was once a long-distance runner.

Theories: The panel steered Mel C, All Saints’ Melanie Blatt, Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe.

Viewers at residence suppose Duck could possibly be Denise Lewis.

Who’s Unicorn?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Babooshka’ by Kate Bush

Clues: Unicorn has “always stood out from the crowd” and “been different”, has “flair” and is a “bit of a show pony”.

“When I was a child, I used to go on holiday on a private plane,” they revealed.

Theories: The panel steered John Barrowman, Louie Spence, Adam Lambert and NSYNC’s JC Chasez, whereas viewers at residence additionally appear satisfied that Unicorn is Barrowman.

Who’s Butterfly?

Performances

Episode one: ‘You’ve Bought the Love’ by Florence The Machine

Clues: Butterfly is “free-spirited” and has travelled to “foreign lands” – her habitat has “recently been threatened” and he or she is a DJ, whereas “millions of people tuned in to see [her] tie the knot”.

“I was spotted before my big break,” she revealed.

Who’s behind the masks? Butterfly was the primary celeb to be unmasked on the present.

On Saturday 4th January’s opening episode, the judges did not accurately guess that Butterfly was EastEnders star and celeb DJ, Patsy Palmer, finest know to many TV viewers for enjoying Bianca Jackson within the BBC cleaning soap.

Who’s Chameleon?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Creep’ by Radiohead

Clues: Chameleon claims to have “many talents” and be a “dazzling urban act”, although admits he’s “more used to the tech of the ’70s”.

“I once provided the voice of a children’s cartoon character,” he revealed.

Theories: The panel steered Nigel Havers, Idris Elba, Reggie Yates and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Viewers at residence thought Chameleon could possibly be Alexander Armstrong, Chris Eubank, Justin Hawkins from The Darkness or Will Mellor.

Who’s Hedgehog?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Black Magic’ by Little Combine

Clues: Hedgehog is a “workaholic” and a “homely creature” who’s “most active at night” – he’s “more introverted than people might expect” however “very friendly” and his “natural habitat” is the stage.

“I once had a job that meant I died at 8.30 every night,” he revealed.

Theories: The panel steered Eddie Izzard, David Thewlis, Jack Whitehall and Sir Ian McKellen.

Viewers at residence thought Hedgehog was both Michael McIntyre or Jason Manford.

Who’s Daisy?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Can’t Really feel My Face’ by The Weeknd

Clues: Daisy’s actual identify is predicated upon the seeds that she grew from, she’s “uprooted herself from her home soil.” She has a “bright personality” and is “drawn to the light.”

She says that she likes to chill out by fishing.

Theories: The panel steered Beverley Knight, Meghan Markle, Lindsay Lohan and Lulu.

Viewers at residence guessed that Daisy was American singer Kelis.

Daisy’s identify is from the seeds of the individuals who made her… satisfied its Kelis now #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa — Elizabeth Heeles (@fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Who’s Fox?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Call Me’ by Blondie

Clues: Fox is “street smart, nosy and vocal” and couldn’t probably say in the event that they have been a “silver fox” – though they did really feel like a “bit of a rockstar” of their outfit, and plans on “rocking out” through the competitors. They’re a little bit of a celebration animal, and might be discovered within the East Finish – though they break up their time between city and nation.

“For 30 years I’ve been collected teapots,” they revealed.

Theories: The panel steered Kerry Katona, Helen Mirren, Sam Fox and Joanna Lumley.

Viewers at residence thought Fox was Denise Van Outen.

Who’s Monster?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams

Clues: Monster is “bright”, “bold” and a “BIG personality” who has “come to the UK” from elsewhere, and though they’re not eager to blow their very own trumpet they’ve “feasted on a lot of awards” and couldn’t wait to get into “beast mode.”

He stated that his hero was Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley.

Theories: The panel steered Cee-Lo Inexperienced, Andre 3000, LL Cool J, Elton John and Jamie Foxx.

Many viewers at residence agreed that Monster could possibly be Cee-Lo Inexperienced, whereas others steered Large Narstie, Roman Kemp and Chris Eubank.

Who’s Octopus?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Part of Your World’ from The Little Mermaid

Clues: Octopus is “bubbly”, “happy-go-lucky” and “always on the go” – regardless of all her arms, she’s “equally leggy” which turns out to be useful when making any pier her catwalk.

“I love weight training” she revealed.

Theories: The panel steered Cara Delevingne, Jodie Kidd, Tyra Banks and Nicole Scherzinger.

Viewers at residence thought Octopus may be Scherzinger’s fellow Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

This. Ashley was within the Waitress musical = weight coaching? Cat stroll! Pussycat! Ashley is the Octopus!!! #MaskedSinger https://t.co/GZpnFzNkZ4 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 5, 2020

Who’s Pharaoh?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ by The Bangles

Clues: Pharaoh picked up a guitar for the primary time when he was an toddler, he taught himself every thing he is aware of. He thinks of himself as “a man of integrity and in his early days “saw the Queen on a daily basis.”

He says his earlier employment can be a chunk of furnishings.

Who’s behind the masks? Pharaoh was the primary celeb to be unmasked on the present.

On Sunday fifth January’s episode, the judges did not accurately guess that Pharaoh was former residence secretary and Labour politician Alan Johnson.

Who’s Tree?

Performances

Episode two: ‘It Must Be Love’ by Insanity

Clues: Tree has “played in front of big crowds before” he “like to win” and that’s his “goal” all through the competitors. He won’t be “pitch perfect” however would give it his “best shot.”

They’ve by no means carried out on a stage earlier than, however are doing it for his or her youngsters.

Theories: The panel steered Chris Kamara, Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer and David Beckham.

Viewers at residence thought Tree may be Jamie Redknapp or Peter Crouch – and the previous England striker has denied this on Twitter.

I can verify I’m not a singing tree — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 5, 2020

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January on ITV