Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

It’s by far one of many strangest and zaniest exhibits on tv; The Masked Singer has lastly landed for UK audiences.

For these of you not accustomed to the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities tackle elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out plenty of classics whereas our panel has to determine who’s behind the masks.

We’ve regarded on the clues and the proof, and we’re going to try to guess together with the panel about who’s behind the masks.

Who’s Queen Bee?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Alive’ by Sia

Episode three: Somebody You Beloved by Lewis Capaldi

Clues: Queen Bee began her profession “quite young” and has “always been a part of a wild card” however now they’ve “grown up” – “I’m no longer a princess,” she says. “I’m a queen.”

“Out of all of my friends, I am the joker of the pack,” she revealed.

In episode three, she revealed that she was a “lawmaker” and had a background in activism.

Reality or lie: One of many following statements is true: She’s underneath 30/She’s well-known in style circles/she’s not recognized for singing onstage.

Theories: The panel initially recommended Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Emilia Clarke, Margot Robbie and Olivia Colman. Later, they added Amal Clooney and Ladies Aloud’s Nadine Coyle to the checklist of prospects.

Viewers at dwelling suppose Queen Bee may very well be Charlotte Church, Ladies Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and even Maisie Williams.

Late to the celebration however I’m ADAMANT that Queen Bee is @NicolaRoberts #TheMaskedSinger — Cheryl Gap (@CherylHoleQueen) January 5, 2020

Who’s Duck?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Like A Virgin’ by Madonna

Episode three: Livin On A Prayer by Bon Jovi, Ave Maria (within the sing-off)

Clues: Duck describes herself as “a real softie, although maybe you wouldn’t think it” – she was additionally “shy and quiet” when she was youthful. “I’ve always been sporty and like to push myself,” Duck says. “You might even catch me surfing from time to time.”

She additionally was once a long-distance runner, and claims to talk a number of totally different languages together with German and Italian. Apparently, 850,000 individuals as soon as sang blissful birthday to her – and he or she sang it to somebody very important.

Reality or lie: One of many following statements is true – she used to do gigs with David Bowie/She was once in a serious lady band/She has two grown-up youngsters

Theories: The panel recommended Mel C, All Saints’ Melanie Blatt, Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe.

Viewers at dwelling suppose Duck may very well be Denise Lewis, or Pores and skin from rock band Skunk Anansie.

Who’s Unicorn?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Babooshka’ by Kate Bush

Episode three: Juice by Lizzo

Clues: Unicorn has “always stood out from the crowd” and “been different”, has “flair” and is a “bit of a show pony”.

“When I was a child, I used to go on holiday on a private plane,” they revealed, including in a later episode that they grew up on an island earlier than heading to the brilliant lights.

Reality or lie: One in all these is true – Pineapple is my favorite meals/My girlfriend could be very well-known/Performing modified my life

Theories: The panel recommended John Barrowman, Louie Spence, Adam Lambert and NSYNC’s JC Chasez, whereas viewers at dwelling additionally appear satisfied that Unicorn is Barrowman or probably Glee’s Matthew Morrison.

Who’s Butterfly?

Performances

Episode one: ‘You’ve Obtained the Love’ by Florence The Machine

Clues: Butterfly is “free-spirited” and has travelled to “foreign lands” – her habitat has “recently been threatened” and he or she is a DJ, whereas “millions of people tuned in to see [her] tie the knot”.

“I was spotted before my big break,” she revealed.

Who’s behind the masks? Butterfly was the primary movie star to be unmasked on the present.

On Saturday 4th January’s opening episode, the judges did not appropriately guess that Butterfly was EastEnders star and movie star DJ, Patsy Palmer, greatest know to many TV viewers for enjoying Bianca Jackson within the BBC cleaning soap.

Who’s Chameleon?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Creep’ by Radiohead

Episode three: Really feel It Nonetheless by Portugal. The Man.

Clues: Chameleon claims to have “many talents” and be a “dazzling urban act”, although admits he’s “more used to the tech of the ’70s”.

“I once provided the voice of a children’s cartoon character,” he revealed.

Theories: The panel recommended Nigel Havers, Idris Elba, Reggie Yates and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Viewers at dwelling thought Chameleon may very well be Alexander Armstrong, Chris Eubank, Justin Hawkins from The Darkness or Will Mellor.

Who’s behind the masks?

Justin Hawkins unmasked as The Chameleon on The Masked Singer (ITV)

Because it seems some viewers at dwelling have been right, and The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins was revealed to be the person behind the Chameleon costume.

Who’s Hedgehog?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Black Magic’ by Little Combine

Episode three: Shine by Take That

Clues: Hedgehog is a “workaholic” and a “homely creature” who’s “most active at night” – he’s “more introverted than people might expect” however “very friendly” and his “natural habitat” is the stage.

“I once had a job that meant I died at 8.30 every night,” he revealed, whereas visible clues in episode three recommended a reference to musicals like Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Hairspray.

Reality or lie: One of many following is true – he typically wears excessive heels onstage/as soon as labored at a serious quick meals restaurant/his daughter is extra well-known than he’s.

Theories: The panel recommended Eddie Izzard, David Thewlis, Jack Whitehall and Sir Ian McKellen.

Viewers at dwelling thought Hedgehog was both Michael McIntyre or Jason Manford, with some questioning if Les Mis stars Michael Ball or Alfie Boe may very well be in there as effectively…

The masked singer hedgehog may very well be Alfie Boe — mollie ???????? (@mollie_h1) January 11, 2020

Who’s Daisy?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Can’t Really feel My Face’ by The Weeknd

Clues: Daisy’s actual identify is predicated upon the seeds that she grew from, she’s “uprooted herself from her home soil.” She has a “bright personality” and is “drawn to the light.”

She says that she likes to chill out by fishing.

Theories: The panel recommended Beverley Knight, Meghan Markle, Lindsay Lohan and Lulu.

Viewers at dwelling guessed that Daisy was American singer Kelis.

Daisy’s identify is from the seeds of the individuals who made her… satisfied its Kelis now #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa — Elizabeth Heeles (@fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Who’s Fox?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Call Me’ by Blondie

Clues: Fox is “street smart, nosy and vocal” and couldn’t probably say in the event that they have been a “silver fox” – though they did really feel like a “bit of a rockstar” of their outfit, and plans on “rocking out” throughout the competitors. They’re a little bit of a celebration animal, and could be discovered within the East Finish – though they cut up their time between city and nation.

“For 30 years I’ve been collected teapots,” they revealed.

Theories: The panel recommended Kerry Katona, Helen Mirren, Sam Fox and Joanna Lumley.

Viewers at dwelling thought Fox was Denise Van Outen.

Who’s Monster?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams

Clues: Monster is “bright”, “bold” and a “BIG personality” who has “come to the UK” from elsewhere, and though they’re not eager to blow their very own trumpet they’ve “feasted on a lot of awards” and couldn’t wait to get into “beast mode.”

He stated that his hero was Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley.

Theories: The panel recommended Cee-Lo Inexperienced, Andre 3000, LL Cool J, Elton John and Jamie Foxx.

Many viewers at dwelling agreed that Monster may very well be Cee-Lo Inexperienced, whereas others recommended Massive Narstie, Roman Kemp and Chris Eubank.

Who’s Octopus?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Part of Your World’ from The Little Mermaid

Clues: Octopus is “bubbly”, “happy-go-lucky” and “always on the go” – regardless of all her arms, she’s “equally leggy” which is useful when making any pier her catwalk.

“I love weight training” she revealed.

Theories: The panel recommended Cara Delevingne, Jodie Kidd, Tyra Banks and Nicole Scherzinger.

Viewers at dwelling thought Octopus could be Scherzinger’s fellow Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

This. Ashley was within the Waitress musical = weight coaching? Cat stroll! Pussycat! Ashley is the Octopus!!! #MaskedSinger https://t.co/GZpnFzNkZ4 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 5, 2020

Who’s Pharaoh?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ by The Bangles

Clues: Pharaoh picked up a guitar for the primary time when he was an toddler, he taught himself every little thing he is aware of. He thinks of himself as “a man of integrity and in his early days “saw the Queen on a daily basis.”

He says his earlier employment can be a chunk of furnishings.

Who’s behind the masks? Pharaoh was the primary movie star to be unmasked on the present.

On Sunday fifth January’s episode, the judges did not appropriately guess that Pharaoh was former dwelling secretary and Labour politician Alan Johnson.

Who’s Tree?

Performances

Episode two: ‘It Must Be Love’ by Insanity

Clues: Tree has “played in front of big crowds before” he “like to win” and that’s his “goal” all through the competitors. He may not be “pitch perfect” however would give it his “best shot.”

They’ve by no means carried out on a stage earlier than, however are doing it for his or her children.

Theories: The panel recommended Chris Kamara, Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer and David Beckham.

Viewers at dwelling thought Tree could be Jamie Redknapp or Peter Crouch – and the previous England striker has denied this on Twitter.

I can affirm I’m not a singing tree — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 5, 2020

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January on ITV