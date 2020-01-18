Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

It’s by far one of many strangest and zaniest exhibits on tv; The Masked Singer has lastly landed for UK audiences.

For these of you not accustomed to the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities tackle elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out numerous classics whereas our panel has to determine who’s behind the masks.

We’ve regarded on the clues and the proof, and we’re going to attempt to guess together with the panel about who’s behind the masks.

Who’s Daisy?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Can’t Really feel My Face’ by The Weeknd

Clues: Daisy’s actual title relies upon the seeds that she grew from, she’s “uprooted herself from her home soil.” She has a “bright personality” and is “drawn to the light.”

She says that she likes to loosen up by fishing.

Theories: The panel urged Beverley Knight, Meghan Markle, Lindsay Lohan and Lulu.

Viewers at house guessed that Daisy was American singer Kelis.

Daisy’s title is from the seeds of the individuals who made her… satisfied its Kelis now #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa — Elizabeth Heeles (@fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Who’s Fox?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Call Me’ by Blondie

Clues: Fox is “street smart, nosy and vocal” and couldn’t presumably say in the event that they have been a “silver fox” – though they did really feel like a “bit of a rockstar” of their outfit, and plans on “rocking out” throughout the competitors. They’re a little bit of a celebration animal, and may be discovered within the East Finish – though they break up their time between city and nation.

“For 30 years I’ve been collected teapots,” they revealed.

Theories: The panel urged Kerry Katona, Helen Mirren, Sam Fox and Joanna Lumley.

Viewers at house thought Fox was Denise Van Outen.

Who’s Monster?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams

Clues: Monster is “bright”, “bold” and a “BIG personality” who has “come to the UK” from elsewhere, and though they’re not eager to blow their very own trumpet they’ve “feasted on a lot of awards” and couldn’t wait to get into “beast mode.”

He mentioned that his hero was Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley.

Theories: The panel urged Cee-Lo Inexperienced, Andre 3000, LL Cool J, Elton John and Jamie Foxx.

Many viewers at house agreed that Monster could possibly be Cee-Lo Inexperienced, whereas others urged Large Narstie, Roman Kemp and Chris Eubank.

Who’s Octopus?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Part of Your World’ from The Little Mermaid

Clues: Octopus is “bubbly”, “happy-go-lucky” and “always on the go” – regardless of all her arms, she’s “equally leggy” which is useful when making any pier her catwalk.

“I love weight training” she revealed.

Theories: The panel urged Cara Delevingne, Jodie Kidd, Tyra Banks and Nicole Scherzinger.

Viewers at house thought Octopus may be Scherzinger’s fellow Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

This. Ashley was within the Waitress musical = weight coaching? Cat stroll! Pussycat! Ashley is the Octopus!!! #MaskedSinger https://t.co/GZpnFzNkZ4 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 5, 2020

Who’s Tree?

Performances

Episode two: ‘It Must Be Love’ by Insanity

Clues: Tree has “played in front of big crowds before” he “like to win” and that’s his “goal” all through the competitors. He may not be “pitch perfect” however would give it his “best shot.”

They’ve by no means carried out on a stage earlier than, however are doing it for his or her children.

Theories: The panel urged Chris Kamara, Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer and David Beckham.

Viewers at house thought Tree may be Jamie Redknapp or Peter Crouch – and the previous England striker has denied this on Twitter.

I can verify I’m not a singing tree — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 5, 2020

Who’s Queen Bee?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Alive’ by Sia

Episode three: Somebody You Liked by Lewis Capaldi

Clues: Queen Bee began her profession “quite young” and has “always been a part of a wild card” however now they’ve “grown up” – “I’m no longer a princess,” she says. “I’m a queen.”

“Out of all of my friends, I am the joker of the pack,” she revealed.

In episode three, she revealed that she was a “lawmaker” and had a background in activism.

Fact or lie: One of many following statements is true: She’s below 30/She’s well-known in vogue circles/she’s not identified for singing onstage.

Theories: The panel initially urged Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Emilia Clarke, Margot Robbie and Olivia Colman. Later, they added Amal Clooney and Ladies Aloud’s Nadine Coyle to the record of potentialities.

Viewers at house suppose Queen Bee could possibly be Charlotte Church, Ladies Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and even Maisie Williams.

Late to the social gathering however I’m ADAMANT that Queen Bee is @NicolaRoberts #TheMaskedSinger — Cheryl Gap (@CherylHoleQueen) January 5, 2020

Who’s Duck?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Like A Virgin’ by Madonna

Episode three: Livin On A Prayer by Bon Jovi, Ave Maria (within the sing-off)

Clues: Duck describes herself as “a real softie, although maybe you wouldn’t think it” – she was additionally “shy and quiet” when she was youthful. “I’ve always been sporty and like to push myself,” Duck says. “You might even catch me surfing from time to time.”

She additionally was a long-distance runner, and claims to talk a number of completely different languages together with German and Italian. Apparently, 850,000 individuals as soon as sang completely satisfied birthday to her – and she or he sang it to somebody very vital.

Fact or lie: One of many following statements is true – she used to do gigs with David Bowie/She was in a serious woman band/She has two grown-up kids

Theories: The panel urged Mel C, All Saints’ Melanie Blatt, Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe.

Viewers at house suppose Duck could possibly be Denise Lewis, or Pores and skin from rock band Skunk Anansie.

Who’s Unicorn?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Babooshka’ by Kate Bush

Episode three: Juice by Lizzo

Clues: Unicorn has “always stood out from the crowd” and “been different”, has “flair” and is a “bit of a show pony”.

“When I was a child, I used to go on holiday on a private plane,” they revealed, including in a later episode that they grew up on an island earlier than heading to the brilliant lights.

Fact or lie: One among these is true – Pineapple is my favorite meals/My girlfriend may be very well-known/Appearing modified my life

Theories: The panel urged John Barrowman, Louie Spence, Adam Lambert and NSYNC’s JC Chasez, whereas viewers at house additionally appear satisfied that Unicorn is Barrowman or presumably Glee’s Matthew Morrison.

Who’s Hedgehog?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Black Magic’ by Little Combine

Episode three: Shine by Take That

Clues: Hedgehog is a “workaholic” and a “homely creature” who’s “most active at night” – he’s “more introverted than people might expect” however “very friendly” and his “natural habitat” is the stage.

“I once had a job that meant I died at 8.30 every night,” he revealed, whereas visible clues in episode three urged a reference to musicals like Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Hairspray.

Fact or lie: One of many following is true – he generally wears excessive heels onstage/as soon as labored at a serious quick meals restaurant/his daughter is extra well-known than he’s.

Theories: The panel urged Eddie Izzard, David Thewlis, Jack Whitehall and Sir Ian McKellen.

Viewers at house thought Hedgehog was both Michael McIntyre or Jason Manford, with some questioning if Les Mis stars Michael Ball or Alfie Boe could possibly be in there as effectively…