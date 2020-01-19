Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

It’s by far one of many strangest and zaniest exhibits on tv; The Masked Singer has lastly landed for UK audiences.

For these of you not accustomed to the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities tackle elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a lot of classics whereas our panel has to determine who’s behind the masks.

We’ve appeared on the clues and the proof, and we’re going to try to guess together with the panel about who’s behind the masks.

Who’s Daisy?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Can’t Really feel My Face’ by The Weeknd

Clues: Daisy’s actual title relies upon the seeds that she grew from, she’s “uprooted herself from her home soil.” She has a “bright personality” and is “drawn to the light.”

She says that she likes to loosen up by fishing.

Theories: The panel instructed Beverley Knight, Meghan Markle, Lindsay Lohan and Lulu.

Viewers at residence guessed that Daisy was American singer Kelis.

Daisy’s title is from the seeds of the individuals who made her… satisfied its Kelis now #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa — Elizabeth Heeles (@fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Who’s Fox?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Call Me’ by Blondie

Clues: Fox is “street smart, nosy and vocal” and couldn’t presumably say in the event that they have been a “silver fox” – though they did really feel like a “bit of a rockstar” of their outfit, and plans on “rocking out” throughout the competitors. They’re a little bit of a celebration animal, and could be discovered within the East Finish – though they break up their time between city and nation.

“For 30 years I’ve been collected teapots,” they revealed.

Theories: The panel instructed Kerry Katona, Helen Mirren, Sam Fox and Joanna Lumley.

Viewers at residence thought Fox was Denise Van Outen.

Who’s Monster?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams

Clues: Monster is “bright”, “bold” and a “BIG personality” who has “come to the UK” from elsewhere, and though they’re not eager to blow their very own trumpet they’ve “feasted on a lot of awards” and couldn’t wait to get into “beast mode.”

He stated that his hero was Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley.

Theories: The panel instructed Cee-Lo Inexperienced, Andre 3000, LL Cool J, Elton John and Jamie Foxx.

Many viewers at residence agreed that Monster may very well be Cee-Lo Inexperienced, whereas others instructed Huge Narstie, Roman Kemp and Chris Eubank.

Who’s Octopus?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Part of Your World’ from The Little Mermaid

Clues: Octopus is “bubbly”, “happy-go-lucky” and “always on the go” – regardless of all her arms, she’s “equally leggy” which is useful when making any pier her catwalk.

“I love weight training” she revealed.

Theories: The panel instructed Cara Delevingne, Jodie Kidd, Tyra Banks and Nicole Scherzinger.

Viewers at residence thought Octopus is likely to be Scherzinger’s fellow Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

This. Ashley was within the Waitress musical = weight coaching? Cat stroll! Pussycat! Ashley is the Octopus!!! #MaskedSinger https://t.co/GZpnFzNkZ4 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 5, 2020

Who’s Queen Bee?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Alive’ by Sia

Episode three: Somebody You Liked by Lewis Capaldi

Clues: Queen Bee began her profession “quite young” and has “always been a part of a wild card” however now they’ve “grown up” – “I’m no longer a princess,” she says. “I’m a queen.”

“Out of all of my friends, I am the joker of the pack,” she revealed.

In episode three, she revealed that she was a “lawmaker” and had a background in activism.

Reality or lie: One of many following statements is true: She’s underneath 30/She’s well-known in trend circles/she’s not recognized for singing onstage.

Theories: The panel initially instructed Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Emilia Clarke, Margot Robbie and Olivia Colman. Later, they added Amal Clooney and Ladies Aloud’s Nadine Coyle to the listing of prospects.

Viewers at residence suppose Queen Bee may very well be Charlotte Church, Ladies Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and even Maisie Williams.

Late to the social gathering however I’m ADAMANT that Queen Bee is @NicolaRoberts #TheMaskedSinger — Cheryl Gap (@CherylHoleQueen) January 5, 2020

Who’s Duck?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Like A Virgin’ by Madonna

Episode three: Livin On A Prayer by Bon Jovi, Ave Maria (within the sing-off)

Clues: Duck describes herself as “a real softie, although maybe you wouldn’t think it” – she was additionally “shy and quiet” when she was youthful. “I’ve always been sporty and like to push myself,” Duck says. “You might even catch me surfing from time to time.”

She additionally was once a long-distance runner, and claims to talk a number of completely different languages together with German and Italian. Apparently, 850,000 individuals as soon as sang joyful birthday to her – and she or he sang it to somebody very important.

Reality or lie: One of many following statements is true – she used to do gigs with David Bowie/She was once in a significant lady band/She has two grown-up kids

Theories: The panel instructed Mel C, All Saints’ Melanie Blatt, Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe.

Viewers at residence suppose Duck may very well be Denise Lewis, or Pores and skin from rock band Skunk Anansie.

Who’s Unicorn?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Babooshka’ by Kate Bush

Episode three: Juice by Lizzo

Clues: Unicorn has “always stood out from the crowd” and “been different”, has “flair” and is a “bit of a show pony”.

“When I was a child, I used to go on holiday on a private plane,” they revealed, including in a later episode that they grew up on an island earlier than heading to the intense lights.

Reality or lie: One in every of these is true – Pineapple is my favorite meals/My girlfriend could be very well-known/Appearing modified my life

Theories: The panel instructed John Barrowman, Louie Spence, Adam Lambert and NSYNC’s JC Chasez, whereas viewers at residence additionally appear satisfied that Unicorn is Barrowman or presumably Glee’s Matthew Morrison.

Who’s Hedgehog?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Black Magic’ by Little Combine

Episode three: Shine by Take That

Clues: Hedgehog is a “workaholic” and a “homely creature” who’s “most active at night” – he’s “more introverted than people might expect” however “very friendly” and his “natural habitat” is the stage.

“I once had a job that meant I died at 8.30 every night,” he revealed, whereas visible clues in episode three instructed a reference to musicals like Phantom of the Opera, Cats and Hairspray.

Reality or lie: One of many following is true – he typically wears excessive heels onstage/as soon as labored at a significant quick meals restaurant/his daughter is extra well-known than he’s.

Theories: The panel instructed Eddie Izzard, David Thewlis, Jack Whitehall and Sir Ian McKellen.

Viewers at residence thought Hedgehog was both Michael McIntyre or Jason Manford, with some questioning if Les Mis stars Michael Ball or Alfie Boe may very well be in there as properly…