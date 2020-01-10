Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

It’s by far one of many strangest and zaniest reveals on tv; The Masked Singer has lastly landed for UK audiences.

For these of you not aware of the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities tackle elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out numerous classics whereas our panel has to determine who’s behind the masks.

We’ve regarded on the clues and the proof, and we’re going to try to guess together with the panel about who’s behind the masks.

Who’s Queen Bee?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Alive’ by Sia

Clues: Queen Bee began her profession “quite young” and has “always been a part of a wild card” however now they’ve “grown up” – “I’m no longer a princess,” she says. “I’m a queen.”

“Out of all of my friends, I am the joker of the pack,” she revealed.

Theories: The panel advised Charli XCX, Kylie Minogue, Emilia Clarke, Margot Robbie and Olivia Colman.

Viewers at dwelling suppose Queen Bee could possibly be Charlotte Church, Women Aloud’s Nicola Roberts and even Maisie Williams.

Late to the social gathering however I’m ADAMANT that Queen Bee is @NicolaRoberts #TheMaskedSinger — Cheryl Gap (@CherylHoleQueen) January 5, 2020

Who’s Duck?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Like A Virgin’ by Madonna

Clues: Duck describes herself as “a real softie, although maybe you wouldn’t think it” – she was additionally “shy and quiet” when she was youthful. “I’ve always been sporty and like to push myself,” Duck says. “You might even catch me surfing from time to time.”

She additionally was once a long-distance runner.

Theories: The panel advised Mel C, All Saints’ Melanie Blatt, Dame Kelly Holmes and Paula Radcliffe.

Viewers at dwelling suppose Duck could possibly be Denise Lewis.

Who’s Unicorn?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Babooshka’ by Kate Bush

Clues: Unicorn has “always stood out from the crowd” and “been different”, has “flair” and is a “bit of a show pony”.

“When I was a child, I used to go on holiday on a private plane,” they revealed.

Theories: The panel advised John Barrowman, Louie Spence, Adam Lambert and NSYNC’s JC Chasez, whereas viewers at dwelling additionally appear satisfied that Unicorn is Barrowman.

Who’s Butterfly?

Performances

Episode one: ‘You’ve Bought the Love’ by Florence The Machine

Clues: Butterfly is “free-spirited” and has travelled to “foreign lands” – her habitat has “recently been threatened” and he or she is a DJ, whereas “millions of people tuned in to see [her] tie the knot”.

“I was spotted before my big break,” she revealed.

Who’s behind the masks? Butterfly was the primary celeb to be unmasked on the present.

On Saturday 4th January’s opening episode, the judges didn’t appropriately guess that Butterfly was EastEnders star and celeb DJ, Patsy Palmer, finest know to many TV viewers for enjoying Bianca Jackson within the BBC cleaning soap.

Who’s Chameleon?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Creep’ by Radiohead

Clues: Chameleon claims to have “many talents” and be a “dazzling urban act”, although admits he’s “more used to the tech of the ’70s”.

“I once provided the voice of a children’s cartoon character,” he revealed.

Theories: The panel advised Nigel Havers, Idris Elba, Reggie Yates and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Viewers at dwelling thought Chameleon could possibly be Alexander Armstrong, Chris Eubank, Justin Hawkins from The Darkness or Will Mellor.

Who’s Hedgehog?

Performances

Episode one: ‘Black Magic’ by Little Combine

Clues: Hedgehog is a “workaholic” and a “homely creature” who’s “most active at night” – he’s “more introverted than people might expect” however “very friendly” and his “natural habitat” is the stage.

“I once had a job that meant I died at 8.30 every night,” he revealed.

Theories: The panel advised Eddie Izzard, David Thewlis, Jack Whitehall and Sir Ian McKellen.

Viewers at dwelling thought Hedgehog was both Michael McIntyre or Jason Manford.

Who’s Daisy?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Can’t Really feel My Face’ by The Weeknd

Clues: Daisy’s actual identify is predicated upon the seeds that she grew from, she’s “uprooted herself from her home soil.” She has a “bright personality” and is “drawn to the light.”

She says that she likes to loosen up by fishing.

Theories: The panel advised Beverley Knight, Meghan Markle, Lindsay Lohan and Lulu.

Viewers at dwelling guessed that Daisy was American singer Kelis.

Daisy’s identify is from the seeds of the individuals who made her… satisfied its Kelis now #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa — Elizabeth Heeles (@fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Who’s Fox?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Call Me’ by Blondie

Clues: Fox is “street smart, nosy and vocal” and couldn’t probably say in the event that they have been a “silver fox” – though they did really feel like a “bit of a rockstar” of their outfit, and plans on “rocking out” in the course of the competitors. They’re a little bit of a celebration animal, and might be discovered within the East Finish – though they cut up their time between city and nation.

“For 30 years I’ve been collected teapots,” they revealed.

Theories: The panel advised Kerry Katona, Helen Mirren, Sam Fox and Joanna Lumley.

Viewers at dwelling thought Fox was Denise Van Outen.

Who’s Monster?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Happy’ by Pharrell Williams

Clues: Monster is “bright”, “bold” and a “BIG personality” who has “come to the UK” from elsewhere, and though they’re not eager to blow their very own trumpet they’ve “feasted on a lot of awards” and couldn’t wait to get into “beast mode.”

He mentioned that his hero was Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley.

Theories: The panel advised Cee-Lo Inexperienced, Andre 3000, LL Cool J, Elton John and Jamie Foxx.

Many viewers at dwelling agreed that Monster could possibly be Cee-Lo Inexperienced, whereas others advised Massive Narstie, Roman Kemp and Chris Eubank.

Who’s Octopus?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Part of Your World’ from The Little Mermaid

Clues: Octopus is “bubbly”, “happy-go-lucky” and “always on the go” – regardless of all her arms, she’s “equally leggy” which is useful when making any pier her catwalk.

“I love weight training” she revealed.

Theories: The panel advised Cara Delevingne, Jodie Kidd, Tyra Banks and Nicole Scherzinger.

Viewers at dwelling thought Octopus is likely to be Scherzinger’s fellow Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts.

This. Ashley was within the Waitress musical = weight coaching? Cat stroll! Pussycat! Ashley is the Octopus!!! #MaskedSinger https://t.co/GZpnFzNkZ4 — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) January 5, 2020

Who’s Pharaoh?

Performances

Episode two: ‘Walk Like an Egyptian’ by The Bangles

Clues: Pharaoh picked up a guitar for the primary time when he was an toddler, he taught himself every little thing he is aware of. He thinks of himself as “a man of integrity and in his early days “saw the Queen on a daily basis.”

He says his earlier employment can also be a bit of furnishings.

Who’s behind the masks? Pharaoh was the primary celeb to be unmasked on the present.

On Sunday fifth January’s episode, the judges didn’t appropriately guess that Pharaoh was former dwelling secretary and Labour politician Alan Johnson.

Who’s Tree?

Performances

Episode two: ‘It Must Be Love’ by Insanity

Clues: Tree has “played in front of big crowds before” he “like to win” and that’s his “goal” all through the competitors. He may not be “pitch perfect” however would give it his “best shot.”

They’ve by no means carried out on a stage earlier than, however are doing it for his or her youngsters.

Theories: The panel advised Chris Kamara, Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer and David Beckham.

Viewers at dwelling thought Tree is likely to be Jamie Redknapp or Peter Crouch – and the previous England striker has denied this on Twitter.

I can affirm I’m not a singing tree — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 5, 2020

The Masked Singer continues Saturday 11th January on ITV