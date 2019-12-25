Who is the new Rory in Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Mrs Brown’s Boys has lastly revealed its new Rory, fairly actually unveiling him in the course of the BBC comedy’s Christmas particular.

Authentic actor Rory Cowan introduced he was leaving the present in July 2016, leaving creator Brendan O’Carroll with a quandary – how do you change somebody who’s been key to the present because the starting?

The reply? Cosmetic surgery.

The Christmas Day storyline noticed Mrs Brown’s son Rory return with bandages spherical his head, and it was solely within the closing moments that Physician Flynn eliminated the strapping to disclose a model new face – and a model new actor besides.

However who is that this new Rory? And is he one of many O’Carroll clan who make up the vast majority of the solid already?

Who’s the brand new Rory in Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Damien McKiernan makes his Mrs Brown’s Boys debut within the 2017 Christmas Particular (BBC)

The brand new Rory is performed by Damien McKiernan.

Don’t fear in the event you’re not acquainted with the identify, likelihood is you’ve by no means noticed him on TV prior to now – no less than not as an actor anyway. McKiernan was knowledgeable snooker participant again within the day, and it was throughout that point that he first met Brendan O’Carroll.

He tells HEARALPUBLICIST that O’Carroll fairly merely known as him up sooner or later to supply him the position.

“Brendan sent me a text asking me could I take a FaceTime call. 20 minutes later, he calls me, ‘Hi Omen’. That’s the nickname he has for me, which I love. He then disappears looking for his tea which he can’t find. He’s saying ‘where the hell is it, I definitely made a cup’, he then realises that his phone is leaning against his cup so he didn’t see it, it was so funny.”

After a 15 minute dialog O’Caroll informed McKiernan he thought he’d be nice for the position and to have a give it some thought and let him know.

“I literally fell off the bed!” says McKiernan. “I was soooo excited, I thought about it, discussed it with my wife and my two boys, my wife couldn’t stop laughing and once she stopped she told me to go for it. So a few days later I texted Brendan and asked him if he could talk. He said ‘yes, ring me’. I said ‘no I’m outside your room in Newcastle!’. I wanted to see him and Jenny face to face to accept and to give them with a big hug!”

Retaining his new position a secret was robust, particularly when he needed to dye his hair blonde: “I just said I wanted a new look!”

The Dubliner admits that he was very nervous to hitch the solid for rehearsals. “It felt like I was jumping without a parachute, it was then I realised that OH MY GOD this is serious. I was so nervous” he explains.

“I just didn’t want to let anybody down. They are all such fantastic people with such warm hearts and I felt so much pressure to repay their belief in me.”

And when the time got here to file the episode, he mentioned all the things felt “surreal”.

“My nerves played a huge part and I was just trying so hard not to make a mess of anything but they supported me and they dragged me over the line. I don’t think I was breathing at the time.”

How troublesome was it for him to NOT chortle at his outdated buddy, who has a behavior of constructing his co-stars crack up? “Well all Brendan has to do is look at you and that’s enough to set you off laughing” says McKiernan.

“He has this way of saying things to you without opening his mouth.So yes very very difficult but it kind of calms you down as well knowing that at any time he can say or do something that will crack you up.”

And what about Rory Cowan? Has he given his successor any recommendation?

“I actually have never met him but I admire him greatly for all he has achieved”, McKiernan reveals. “It’s a difficult thing to do taking over from someone who has really excelled in a part, but I will try my best.”

Is the brand new Rory associated to the solid of Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Nope, McKiernan, very similar to Rory Cowan earlier than him, shouldn’t be a member of the household. However if you wish to discover out about all of the household connections within the present, try how the solid of Mrs Brown’s Boys are associated right here.

This text was initially printed on 1 January 2018