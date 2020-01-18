Who is Tree on the Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer is in full swing and amongst these hidden celebrities viewers are nonetheless attempting to uncover is Tree.

Tree made his Masked Singer musical debut on the second episode of the present, with Ken Jeong describing the efficiency because the “most joyous” of the night.

Nevertheless, followers produce other concepts as to who’s behind the masks. Learn on to see HEARALPUBLICIST‘s prime theories…

Tree – Songs, Clues, Guesses Songs: Week 1: It Should Be Love – Insanity Clues: “Winning is my goal, but I don’t know whether I’ll be pitch perfect” Guesses: Peter Crouch, Alan Shearer, David Beckham

Is Tree Peter Crouch?

The retired footballer is a well-liked guess by viewers as to Tree’s true id.

The striker was on the England soccer staff between 2005 and 2010, and was taking part in for Burnley when he retired in July 2019. He now hosts That Peter Crouch Podcast for BBC Radio 5 Dwell.

Many followers are satisfied that 6’6” Crouch is the person behind the leafy masks resulting from Tree’s tall stature, the soccer clues and his London accent.

Nevertheless, they might be barking up the fallacious tree, as Crouch denied the rumours in a tweet on Sunday, writing “I can confirm I am not a singing tree”.

I can affirm I’m not a singing tree — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) January 5, 2020

Is Tree Vinnie Jones?

Some followers are guessing that footballer-turned-actor Vinnie Jones is the superstar in Tree’s vibrant costume.

Jones captained the Welsh nationwide soccer staff and performed for Chelsea, Leeds United, Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers throughout his profession.

After retiring, he turned a profitable movie actor, with roles in Lock, Inventory and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and X-Males: The Final Stand. Final yr, he was a contestant on The X Issue: Celeb and got here in sixth place.

Many viewers are assured that Vinnie Jones is Tree resulting from his soccer profession and Jones’s earlier expertise singing on The X Issue superstar collection.

Vinnie Jones! Straightforward! Sounds identical to he did on X Issue. #MaskedSinger — Siobhan #LoveTheLances ???????? (@slinehan1) January 5, 2020

Is Tree David Beckham?

Some followers are sure that David Beckham is the musical tree. The footballer performed for England, Manchester United, Actual Madrid and US staff LA Galaxy earlier than retiring in 2015. He’s now the ambassadorial president of the British Vogue Council.

Many agree with Davina McCall that Tree is Beckham, nevertheless some Twitter customers are sceptical that he would seem on the present given his megastar standing.

Let me guess, the tree is David Beckham? #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/eXJdIQeN8l — JD (@_Darlo6) January 5, 2020

Is Tree Jamie Redknapp?

Pundit Jamie Redknapp is one other fan favorite for Tree’s true id. The footballer performed for Southampton and England earlier than his 2005 retirement, however has since developed a profession as a TV persona. He beforehand hosted Saturday Night time Soccer on Sky Sports activities and is presently a staff captain on Sky One’s A League of Their Personal.

Redknapp is the son of soccer supervisor Harry Redknapp, who gained the 2018 collection of I’m A Celeb, Get Me Out of Here1 so maybe actuality TV runs within the household.

Some viewers suppose that Tree’s talking voice seems like Redknapp’s and imagine that Tree’s trace relating to his kids may additionally apply to the footballer.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturdays at 7pm