Who is Trisha Goddard? Meet the talk show host joining Dancing On Ice 2020

From chat present to ice rink competitors, TV host Trisha Goddard is a type of competing for this yr’s Dancing on Ice title.

The noughties tv mainstay is strapping on skates to boogie for the approval of judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and John Barrowman.

However who precisely is she? Right here’s all the pieces it’s essential learn about Trisha Goddard, one the daring celebs taking over the ice…

Trisha Goddard – Key Info

She will be able to speak the speak, however can she skate the skate? ???? We’re so excited @trishagoddard will probably be becoming a member of us on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/XpSY9PJFSB — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 30, 2019

Age: 61

Recognized for: Speak present host

Twitter: @TrishaGoddard

Instagram: @TheRealTrishaGoddard

Skilled dance accomplice: Łukasz Różycki

Who’s Trisha Goddard?

Trisha Goddard was born in London in 1957, however her work in tv really began on the opposite aspect of the globe in Australia.

She first dabbled in a media as a author for journey magazines alongside her job as an air stewardess, finally resulting in her shifting altogether to a job in tv.

Goddard offered present affairs programme The 7.30 Report in addition to the youngsters’s present Play College. After changing into a longtime identify, she returned to the UK in 1998 to launch a brand new collection of her very personal.

Trisha aired on ITV from 1998 to 2004, that includes household feuds and lie detector assessments in the same method to The Jeremy Kyle Present, which changed Trisha on the schedules in 2005 after Goddard moved her present to Channel 5.

The collection ran for one more 5 years up till 2010, at which level it was cancelled.

In the course of the peak of its reputation, Trisha’s present turned well-known in British popular culture, showing in Edgar Wright’s zombie comedy Shaun of the Useless, Kay Mellor drama collection Fats Buddies and an episode of Physician Who.

In 2012, she launched a brand new model of her speak present for American tv, which ran for 2 years and aired 260 episodes in whole.

Since that collection wrapped up, Goddard has made visitor appearances on quite a few panel exhibits together with Unfastened Ladies, The Wright Stuff and Huge Brother’s Bit On The Aspect.

What has Trisha Goddard stated about Dancing On Ice?

In an interview with Lady’s Personal, Goddard defined why she signed on for the present: “I need money! And I love to skill up. I learnt to ski at 34 and rollerblade at 41 and didn’t start running until I was 43.”

She has since posted some snaps along with her fellow contestants, Luciana Millarini, Andy ‘H’ Watkins, Lisa George and Caprice Bourret, as they prepare collectively.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV, January 2020