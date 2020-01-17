Who is Unicorn on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm and it appears everyone seems to be questioning who the performers behind the masks are.

Unicorn was one of the crucial fabulous characters to dazzle viewers.

However regardless of the color, flamboyance, and sheer expertise, many are baffled as to who’s behind the glittery facade. Right here at HEARALPUBLICIST we’re with you each step of the way in which as we attempt to crack who’s behind the masks.

Unicorn – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 2: Juice – Lizzo Week 1: Babooshka – Kate Bush Clues:

“I grew up on a small island but was drawn to the bright lights of the big city” “A show-pony that loves to stand out from the crowd” Guesses: Matthew Morrison, John Barrowman, Adam Lambert

Is Unicorn Matthew Morrison?

With the clue of transferring to the large metropolis (and Unicorn holding an apple in his hooves), Rita Ora believes Broadway star and Glee actor Matthew Morrison is a good guess.

However with Morrison a dance captain on rival BBC One present The Best Dancer, may he actually be on each exhibits?

Is Unicorn John Barrowman?

The prevailing principle is no doubt that Unicorn’s brilliant exterior is hiding John Barrowman.

The Dancing On Ice decide is recognisable on account of his daring American accent.

Moreover, the clues appeared to again up that acquainted voice too.

In episode one we realized Unicorn is a “show-pony” and “loves to stand out from the crowd”, one thing John undoubtedly does regularly.

He additionally addressed his potential involvement with The Masked Singer when he appeared on Dancing On Ice final weekend.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby grilled him on whether or not he was Unicorn, and ever the teaser, John stated he wouldn’t inform them, but when he did have the glittery costume, he wouldn’t half with it simply.

Is John Barrowman truly Unicorn?

Is Unicorn Louie Spence?

Some followers questioned if John was too apparent and began to look elsewhere – mainly to Louie Spence.

Followers will keep in mind Louie from Pineapple Dance Studios, a fly-on-the-wall documentary which launched among the greatest characters from the dancing hub to thousands and thousands throughout the nation.

Louie, who was their inventive director, made a reputation for himself due to his flamboyance, expertise, and loveable nature – appears a bit just like Unicorn, no?

What’s extra, he was a theatrical type who may definitely change his voice on the drop of a hat.

Is Unicorn Adam Lambert?

For sure, Unicorn was a expertise and confirmed off his vocal vary final weekend.

Some, together with the judges, contemplated whether or not they had simply seen one other gorgeous efficiency from Adam Lambert.

After ending runner-up on American Idol in 2009, Adam went on to carry out because the lead singer of Queen, whereas additionally having fun with success as a solo artist.

It goes with out saying he’s a critical expertise who may simply blast by means of a model of Babooshka, however would he seem on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV