Who is Unicorn on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm and it appears everyone seems to be questioning who the performers behind the masks are.

Unicorn was some of the fabulous characters to dazzle viewers.

However regardless of the color, flamboyance, and sheer expertise, many are baffled as to who’s behind the glittery facade. Right here at HEARALPUBLICIST we’re with you each step of the way in which as we try to crack who’s behind the masks.

Unicorn – Songs, Clues and Guesses Songs: Week 2: Juice – Lizzo Week 1: Babooshka – Kate Bush Clues:

“I grew up on a small island but was drawn to the bright lights of the big city” “A show-pony that loves to stand out from the crowd” Guesses: Matthew Morrison, John Barrowman, Adam Lambert

Is Unicorn Matthew Morrison?

With the clue of transferring to the massive metropolis (and Unicorn holding an apple in his hooves), Rita Ora believes Broadway star and Glee actor Matthew Morrison is a good guess.

However with Morrison a dance captain on rival BBC One present The Biggest Dancer, might he actually be on each reveals?

Is Unicorn John Barrowman?

The prevailing idea is no doubt that Unicorn’s brilliant exterior is hiding John Barrowman.

The Dancing On Ice decide is recognisable on account of his daring American accent.

Moreover, the clues appeared to again up that acquainted voice too.

In episode one we discovered Unicorn is a “show-pony” and “loves to stand out from the crowd”, one thing John undoubtedly does regularly.

He additionally addressed his potential involvement with The Masked Singer when he appeared on Dancing On Ice final weekend.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby grilled him on whether or not he was Unicorn, and ever the teaser, John mentioned he wouldn’t inform them, but when he did have the glittery costume, he wouldn’t half with it simply.

Is John Barrowman really Unicorn?

Is Unicorn Louie Spence?

Some followers puzzled if John was too apparent and began to look elsewhere – mainly to Louie Spence.

Followers will keep in mind Louie from Pineapple Dance Studios, a fly-on-the-wall documentary which launched among the largest characters from the dancing hub to tens of millions throughout the nation.

Louie, who was once their creative director, made a reputation for himself due to his flamboyance, expertise, and loveable nature – appears a bit just like Unicorn, no?

What’s extra, he was a theatrical type who might actually change his voice on the drop of a hat.

Is Unicorn Adam Lambert?

Certainly, Unicorn was a expertise and confirmed off his vocal vary final weekend.

Some, together with the judges, contemplated whether or not they had simply seen one other beautiful efficiency from Adam Lambert.

After ending runner-up on American Idol in 2009, Adam went on to carry out because the lead singer of Queen, whereas additionally having fun with success as a solo artist.

It goes with out saying he’s a severe expertise who might simply blast by way of a model of Babooshka, however would he seem on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV