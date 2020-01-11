Who is Unicorn on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm and it appears everyone seems to be questioning who the performers behind the masks are.

Unicorn was some of the fabulous characters to dazzle viewers final weekend.

However regardless of the color, flamboyance, and sheer expertise, many are baffled as to who’s behind the glittery facade.

Unicorn sang a shocking rendition of Kate Bush’s Babooshka and whereas some thought they’d cracked the code, others gave the impression to be puzzled.

Is Unicorn John Barrowman?

The prevailing concept is indisputably that Unicorn’s brilliant exterior is hiding John Barrowman.

The Dancing On Ice choose is recognisable on account of his daring American accent.

Moreover, the clues appeared to again up that acquainted voice too.

In episode one we discovered Unicorn is a “show-pony” and “loves to stand out from the crowd”, one thing John undoubtedly does frequently.

He additionally addressed his potential involvement with The Masked Singer when he appeared on Dancing On Ice final weekend.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby grilled him on whether or not he was Unicorn, and ever the teaser, John stated he wouldn’t inform them, but when he did have the glittery costume, he wouldn’t half with it simply.

Is John Barrowman truly Unicorn?

Is Unicorn Louie Spence?

Some followers questioned if John was too apparent and began to look elsewhere – mainly to Louie Spence.

Followers will keep in mind Louie from Pineapple Dance Studios, a fly-on-the-wall documentary which launched a number of the greatest characters from the dancing hub to tens of millions throughout the nation.

Louie, who was once their inventive director, made a reputation for himself because of his flamboyance, expertise, and loveable nature – appears somewhat just like Unicorn, no?

What’s extra, he was a theatrical type who may definitely change his voice on the drop of a hat.

Is Unicorn Adam Lambert?

No doubt, Unicorn was a expertise and confirmed off his vocal vary final weekend.

Some, together with the judges, contemplated whether or not they had simply seen one other beautiful efficiency from Adam Lambert.

After ending runner-up on American Idol in 2009, Adam went on to carry out because the lead singer of Queen, whereas additionally having fun with success as a solo artist.

It goes with out saying he’s a critical expertise who may simply blast by a model of Babooshka, however would he seem on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV