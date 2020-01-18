Who Is WWE’s New SmackDown Interviewer

WWE added a brand new face to SmackDown this week as they launched Alyse Ashton to SmackDown.

Ashton took half in a backstage section with Sheamus and Shorty G. This led to a match getting booked for the Royal Rumble on January 26th.

Alyse Ashton is definitely Alyse Zwick. She is an actress and tv information persona. She is a visitors reporter for FOX 5 in NYC as effectively.

She nonetheless works for FOX 5 and can also be a bunch with the NHL’s New York Islanders.

Zwick has been internet hosting This Week In WWE with Scott Stanford on the WWE Community in current weeks. She has additionally appeared on WWE Backside Line and WWE Expertise, two worldwide applications that the corporate has. Now it seems that she is on the blue model. She might be changing Cathy Kelley since Kelley didn’t seem on the present this week.