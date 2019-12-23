Who is YouTuber Joe Sugg? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing finalist returning for 2019 Christmas special

Who’s Joe Sugg? Key info:

Age: 28

Job: YouTube persona

Instagram: Joe_Sugg

Twitter: @Joe_Sugg

Who’s Joe Sugg’s skilled accomplice? He’s paired up with Dianne Buswell, who’s now his girlfriend.

Which sequence of Strictly Come Dancing did Joe star in? He was a finalist in Strictly 2018.

Bio: Sugg is the youthful brother of YouTuber Zoella, who rose to prominence with the creation of his personal vlog, ThatcherJoe, in 2011. In 2016, he featured in direct-to-DVD film with fellow YouTuber Caspar Lee, Joe and Caspar Hit The Street, which noticed the duo journey round Europe with no cash or electronics.

After his Strictly success, he’s starred in Waitress, launched a brand new channel with girlfriend Dianne Buswell and is the host of Strictly Come Dancing’s official podcast.

What’s Joe Sugg dancing to on the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas particular?

Sugg is dancing Avenue Business to ‘Sleigh Ride’ by The Ronettes.

What has Joe Sugg stated about returning to Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas particular?

Sugg is over the moon to be dancing formally together with his girlfriend.

“It’s lovely!” he informed HEARALPUBLICIST. “It’s still tough, as soona s we get into that training room, it’s straight into like no time for messing around, let’s get this done. I still get a mince pie breaks which is nice, but yeah it’s great!”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Particular airs Christmas Day at four.4opm on BBC One