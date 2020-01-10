Who killed Delilah in You season 2? Real reason behind her death

By Jo Berry

From the second serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) popped up in LA firstly of season two of You, it was solely a matter of time earlier than corpses began littering town.

Whereas Joe didn’t kill Will, whose id he stole, he did feed psycho Jasper right into a mincing machine (and if that didn’t make you need to go vegan, nothing will) and pushed perverted comic Henderson down the steps to his demise.

However did Joe kill investigative journalist and condominium supervisor Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), who results in a pool of her personal blood inside Joe’s glass cage?

And if he didn’t kill her, who did?

Who killed Delilah in You season 2?

Music historical past followers can have guessed Delilah was doomed from the beginning – the well-known Tom Jones tune of the identical identify tells the story of a person who murders the lady he loves and sings “I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more” as he waits for the police to return and take him away. Yep, poor Delilah didn’t stand an opportunity.

Early episodes gave us hope she would possibly make it to the ultimate credit, nonetheless. Dwelling in Delilah’s condominium constructing, Joe shaped an virtually fatherly relationship together with her sister, Ellie (Jenna Ortega), and was protecting of Delilah after he heard her #MeToo story about sleazy celeb Henderson (sure, so protecting that he killed the man). Oh, and Joe threw up on her and she or he nonetheless had intercourse with him in an alleyway a number of hours later. You may’t homicide her after that.

So how on earth does Delilah find yourself in Joe’s storage unit together with her throat slashed?

We hate to say it, however Delilah’s personal stupidity is partly responsible. Tipped off by cop Fincher that Joe might not be all he seems to be, she ransacks his condominium and discovers the important thing to Joe’s unit at Lock Of Fame Storage. As a substitute of telling Fincher, or anybody, what she’s doing, she heads off to the unit, unlocks it and discovers Joe’s creepy glass cage.

She takes photographs however does she ship them to anybody? No, she bloody effectively doesn’t. Does she take a weapon together with her, in case her suspicious tenant reveals up? No, she bloody doesn’t. And naturally, Joe does present up and locks her inside.

His intention is to skip city earlier than he’s revealed as a not-so-nice-guy to girlfriend Love (Victoria Pedretti), so he handcuffs Delilah to the desk with time-release handcuffs set to 16 hours – permitting him time to tie up free ends and catch a flight to Mexico. See, Joe isn’t all unhealthy – he genuinely intends for Delilah to go free so she may be together with her sister.

(Fast sidebar right here – he lets her eat a meal after which handcuffs her to the desk… however what if she wants the bathroom? It’s 16 hours till she’ll be let loose and we’re very anxious he didn’t transfer the bucket near her).

You – season 2 – Delilah Beth Dubber/Netflix

Nevertheless, when Joe goes to test on Delilah 16 hours later, he finds her lifeless physique as a substitute.

Sadly, even Joe isn’t certain whether or not he’s killed her or not. An encounter the day before today with Love’s annoying brother Forty led to a really trippy night time after Forty spiked Joe’s drink with LSD, and he has a number of lacking hours the place he remembers nothing.

The primary suspect (who isn’t Joe himself) is the one one who knew about Joe’s glass cage – Will, who was as soon as imprisoned in it himself. Joe telephones him and discovers he’s in Manila, in order that guidelines him out.

When Joe lastly tracks down Forty to fill within the blanks, Forty confesses he went to satisfy Candace (aka Joe’s ex-girlfriend, who he tried to bury alive) and left Joe on a avenue nook. Sure, you guessed it, the nook immediately by Lock Of Fame Storage.

Joe goes again to the storage unit (and poor, lifeless Delilah) and in walks Candace, who sprays mace in Joe’s face. Excuse us, however he as soon as tried to kill her, she thinks he killed Beck in New York and all she brings is a can of mace? Does nobody on this present suppose to convey a gun when assembly a serial killer?

Fortunately, Candace does stun him and lure him in his personal cage, after which calls Love so she will see simply what her boyfriend is de facto like. Realising Candace didn’t kill Delilah both, Joe accepts it should have been him and confesses to Love when she arrives.

She runs to the hallways and pukes, and Candace follows to consolation her. Love turns round – and slashes a really stunned Candace’s throat. Love then goes again to Joe, confesses what she has accomplished – and in addition admits is was her who killed Delilah. Her purpose? She wished nobody to return between her, Joe and their child that she reveals she is carrying.

Wow, what a household they’re going to make.

Might Love have killed anybody else?

Love’s confession that she slashed Delilah’s throat isn’t her solely revelation to shocked Joe. She admits that she killed the household au pair when she was a young person, letting brother Forty take the blame after the au pair seduced him (the household hushed the entire thing up because it appears they’ve management of the LA police division).

It seems that throat-cutting is Love’s most well-liked technique of homicide, however we’re now beginning to wonder if her first husband James actually did die of an sickness as everybody believes. Perhaps his true destiny might be revealed in You season three…

You season 2 is streaming now on Netflix