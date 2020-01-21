Who knows about Keanu’s fate in EastEnders? And how much do they know?

It was a darkish Christmas Day in Walford when it appeared like EastEnders had killed off Keanu Taylor, however a flashback episode every week later confirmed that Martin Fowler didn’t have it in him to be the Mitchells’ hitman for rent and had sneakily set Keanu free, making him vow to remain ‘dead’ and by no means return.

Martin and Keanu, together with fellow witness/co-conspirator Linda Carter, turned locked in a tense secret that nobody else might ever know. Besides Martin then went and blabbed to Keanu’s mum Karen, and crumbling Linda is on the verge of ‘fessing up with every swig of vino.

The reality about Keanu’s destiny has turn into a knotty, tangled timebomb-in-the-making involving an rising variety of characters – and it’s getting sophisticated.

So permit HEARALPUBLICIST to take inventory and convey you on top of things with precisely who is aware of what, the essential bits of information every character is lacking, and the way all these crossed wires might trigger all people to play their half in blowing the entire thing extensive open…

Sharon Mitchell

She is aware of… The entire reality now . Linda Carter was fast to blab when drunk and informed Sharon Keanu is just not solely alive, however that the Mitchells organized to have him killed.

She doesn’t know… A great deal of individuals now know our Keanu is protected and sound. And he or she additionally doesn’t realise the Mitchells are usually not all in on the plan to do away with him.

She higher not… Use her information for her personal positive aspects, besides that’s most likely what she’s going to do – be careful Phil!

Lisa Fowler

Eastenders’ Lisa is concerned within the soiled secret now…

She is aware of… Properly, one thing. Louise double-crossed Keanu and was in on Ben and Phil’s plan to have her lover killed. She additionally was partially answerable for ensuring Keanu was in the precise place on the proper time for Martin to strike. Now, Lisa is aware of how her daughter was concerned and can now face a dilemma on the right way to act.

She doesn’t know… Keanu is definitely nonetheless alive – and neither does her daughter.

She higher now… Go spherical Albert Sq. telling everybody what Louise mentioned, and put it all the way down to a brand new mum nervous breakdown. – besides that’s most likely what she’s about to do.

Keanu Taylor

He is aware of… All the things – he’s alive (clearly), he struck a cope with Martin and Linda to stroll free, he managed to say goodbye to his mum and persuade her to maintain quiet, he’s on the run and that’s the way it’s bought to remain, or else Phil will discover him and end him off for actual.

He doesn’t know… The true affect of his disappearance again within the Sq., or what it is going to be prefer to be a dad to new child daughter Peggy or his unborn bubba with cougar ex Sharon.

He higher not… Present his face round E20 once more or he’s correctly brown bread, probably together with Martin, Linda and Karen. Hear out for any mentions of the identify ‘Adrian Swanson’, the faux ID in Keanu’s hooky passport Martin sorted for him – why would we have to know that little element if it wasn’t going to be important later? With EastEnders’ 35th anniversary looming, we’re predicting a shock Keanu cameo. Now that will be a game-changer.

Martin Fowler

He is aware of… All the things Keanu does, making them the one two on this entire mess to be absolutely knowledgeable.

He doesn’t know… What he’s bought himself into. Mr Fowler might have proved himself as a superb man in any case and never gone the total Darth Vader and put a bullet within the fairly boy’s head, however that may certainly come again to chew him. He’s additionally enjoying with hearth by threatening Ben Mitchell about what he’s able to when he’s not really killed anybody, in contrast to Ben himself.

He higher not… Inform anybody else. It didn’t take him lengthy to cave and put Karen out of her distress, did it? That conscience might be his undoing. We predict he’ll blurt it out to caring ex Sonia subsequent.

Linda Carter

She is aware of… That Martin was pressured by Ben and Louise Mitchell to kill Keanu as revenge for getting Sharon Mitchell up the duff, however he let him go. Due to her ingenious faux video homicide plan, they’re house free. For now. Wager she regrets grabbing forty winks at the back of that van after her festive booze bender.

She doesn’t know… Guilt-ridden Martin informed Karen her boy remains to be alive and he organised a candy farewell scene in broad daylight in Stansted Airport. Simply hours earlier than, L begged her accomplice in crime to return clear to pressured mom Karen however Martin performed the onerous man act and refused, with Mrs Carter branding him a heartless monster unaware he was persevering with to guard her from figuring out an excessive amount of.

She higher not… Get so drunk she begins slurring ‘Keanu’s alive and Martin’s a wimp!’ on the subsequent Queen Vic karaoke night time – which is precisely what she did, telling Sharon completely all the things. Will she reside to remorse that?

Karen Taylor

She is aware of… Nearly all the things – that Martin was meant to shoot her son useless however couldn’t, then let him go, and that Keanu’s now fled the nation on a faux passport. Extra importantly, she is aware of she has to maintain her mouth shut and solely focus on it with Martin behind closed doorways in charged two-hander scenes to any extent further.

She doesn’t know… That Linda was there on Christmas Day and was in on the entire thing as much as the purpose the place Keanu fled into the night time – not less than that’s what we surmise, as no person talked about it on the airport.

She higher not… Return on her phrase and inform the remainder of the Taylors their brother is alive and properly. However the longer he stays lacking, certainly the temptation to alleviate his siblings’ fears will probably be too nice? That approach hassle lies… She additionally higher not slip to Linda that she’s seen Keanu within the flesh, as that might shatter the uneasy Carter/Fowler alliance and arouse the Mitchells’ suspicion.

Ben Mitchell

He is aware of… He ordered the person who crossed his clan to be killed in chilly blood, calling in a favour from dogsbody Martin who had begged him to get rid of the van concerned within the hit and run he wished to to maintain quiet.

He doesn’t know… Martin couldn’t convey himself to drag the set off and Keanu is definitely alive, so convincing was his fall off that chair within the ‘murder’ video. Or that drunk Linda ended up within the incorrect derelict warehouse on the incorrect time and was drawn in. Or that the trio faked Keanu’s dying and let him go on the run. Or that Karen additionally is aware of her son isn’t useless.

He higher not… Goad Martin an excessive amount of about doing his soiled work and embracing the darkish aspect – Mr Fowler might not really be be a killer however he’d fortunately dangle Phil’s cocky son off that railway bridge once more given half an opportunity. Phil additionally gained’t be completely happy if he learns his son bodged up eliminating Keanu. He had one job…

Louise Mitchell

She is aware of… She double crossed her philandering fiancee by letting him suppose all was forgiven for impregnating her stepmum on the identical time she as she was anticipating a tiny Taylor, conspiring with dangerous boy bruv Ben to ship him on a platter to hitman Martin. Her transformation into Connie Corleone a la The Godfather Half III was fairly probably probably the most jaw-dropping ‘Enders Christmas twist in years.

She doesn’t know… All the things Ben is at midnight about: Keanu is alive and Martin, Karen and Linda all know. However Karen and Linda don’t know the opposite one is aware of. If what we imply.

She higher not… Hold round Martin an excessive amount of. Her guilt over the half she performed in Keanu’s ‘demise’ begins to weigh heavy, and that sassy ‘Never take a Mitchell for a fool’ act turns right into a ‘How could I have arranged the murder of my baby daddy?’ meltdown that’s certain to tug at Mr Fowler’s heartstrings. If she discovered the reality, would she danger telling all to Phil? Or hold quiet and let Keanu reside out his days overseas someplace?

Phil Mitchell

He is aware of… Ben dealt along with his Keanu ‘problem’ by hiring a hitman to do him in, with betrayed Louise’s help. No questions requested – till Lisa recounted that Louise had informed her Martin was the one who completed him off.

He doesn’t know… Keanu remains to be respiratory because of Linda’s drunken suggestion. He virtually threw Karen throughout the Vic when she publicly accused him of homicide earlier than Martin’s confession, so what would he do to her if he knew she’d waved him off on the departure lounge?

He higher not… Discover out that Martin let Keanu reside and that each Karen and Linda learn about it, as a result of they’d all be in hassle. Within the aforementioned phrases of his daughter, by no means take a Mitchell for a idiot…

Ian Beale

He is aware of… Fragile Louise informed Lisa that Phil and Ben plotted to have Keanu killed after it was revealed he was a double Mitchell child daddy.

He doesn’t know… Martin was concerned, or that Keanu is definitely nonetheless alive.

He higher not… Ask Phil too many questions and find yourself embroiled on this entire mess. Simpler mentioned than finished… Or converse to Sharon, now she is aware of all the things.

