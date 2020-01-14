Who Lana Stole Soda From To Throw On Liv Morgan During WWE RAW

Lana didn’t need to cope with Liv Morgan this week on RAW so she threw a drink in her face. Liv Morgan later mentioned this ruined soda for her.

Now we all know the identification of the lady who had her drink snatched by the Ravishing Russian. Indie supervisor Nikki Campbell simply so occurred to be at ringside and holding a soda on the proper time as The Native Competitor mentioned:

On @WWE RAW: Whose drink did Lana @LanaWWE steal earlier than she splashed it on Liv Morgan’s @YaOnlyLivvOnce face? Thanks Austin Tyler Morris @theATMorris for posting about your girlfriend Nikki Campbell’s @thenikkicmpbll (ring announcer & supervisor) look on RAW.

Campbell had loads of folks congratulate her for this temporary visitor spot on WWE RAW. Her future father-in-law was a type of folks as he tweeted out saying how proud he was of her.