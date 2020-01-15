News WORLD

Who left Love Island? All the dumpings and exits from the villa

January 15, 2020
2 Min Read

Not everybody can be lasting six weeks within the South African villa…

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.00 Monday 6th January 2020 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Ollie Williams. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052




Issues are hotting up in Love Island, with cracking on, coupling up and mugging off now in full swing.

Our Love Island solid can be hoping to final so long as they’ll within the model new South African villa as they go on the hunt for real love, a share of £50,00zero and a teeth-whitening endorsement.

However not all of our singletons will make it by means of the competitors’s six-week stretch, with recouplings, dumpings and the dreaded arrival of Laura Whitmore all the time threatening to shake issues up.

Who was the newest unfortunate islander to have bid their farewell? Right here’s all you must know…

Who left Love Island?

Ollie Love Island ©ITV

Ollie Williams is the primary of our Love Island 2020 solid to depart the villa after simply three days.

The 23-year-old, who discovered his time within the villa marred with controversy, determined to stop the villa after realising he nonetheless had emotions for his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,” he mentioned in a press release obtained by HEARALPUBLICIST. “At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment