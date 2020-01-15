Who left Love Island? All the dumpings and exits from the villa

Issues are hotting up in Love Island, with cracking on, coupling up and mugging off now in full swing.

Our Love Island solid can be hoping to final so long as they’ll within the model new South African villa as they go on the hunt for real love, a share of £50,00zero and a teeth-whitening endorsement.

However not all of our singletons will make it by means of the competitors’s six-week stretch, with recouplings, dumpings and the dreaded arrival of Laura Whitmore all the time threatening to shake issues up.

Who was the newest unfortunate islander to have bid their farewell? Right here’s all you must know…

Who left Love Island?

Ollie Williams is the primary of our Love Island 2020 solid to depart the villa after simply three days.

The 23-year-old, who discovered his time within the villa marred with controversy, determined to stop the villa after realising he nonetheless had emotions for his ex-girlfriend.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,” he mentioned in a press release obtained by HEARALPUBLICIST. “At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2