Who makes the costumes on The Masked Singer?

We could also be making an attempt to determine which celebrities are hiding behind the masks, however actually, on the subject of The Masked Singer, the actual stars of the present are the costume designers.

Hoping to rival the unique Korean model and the American version of the present, Brighton-based prop and manufacturing firm Plunge Creations have been requested by the manufacturing staff to create 12 extravagant and outlandish disguises for The Masked Singer – and judging by our motley line-up of costumes, they’ve definitely accomplished job.

“Our brief from [production company] Bandicoot was to do it bigger and better and go the next level on all of the costumes,” Plunge managing director Tim Simpson instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “We thought we really did have space to go completely bonkers.”

The place did the concepts for The Masked Singer costumes come from?

Whereas Simpson checked out a few of the different editions of The Masked Singer for inspiration, he was eager for Plunge to create their very own distinctive forged of characters.

“Inspiration came from everywhere,” he defined. “Generally Bandicoot will come ahead and be like, we fairly like the thought of a butterfly or a one thing, and I might sit down and do some sketches.

“I’d fly round Pinterest, go to the V&A museum and try to nudge my mind ahead. Generally I’d simply give you a very dotty thought and take a look at that. With the pharaoh, I needed to convey a bonkers, catwalk haute couture-type factor into it in addition to an extravagant model of a pharaoh’s masks.

“For the monster costume, we looked towards the Japanese animations like Studio Gibli. I wanted soft, silent monster, bizarrely. I didn’t want a monster with a big mouth yelling. I wanted it to look soft and approachable.”

How lengthy did it take to create every costume for The Masked Singer? How many individuals have been concerned?

Unsurprisingly, such an intricate and ornamental set of costumes took a big staff of individuals an enormous period of time to verify they have been excellent for the dwell exhibits.

The masked singers every selected their very own costume for the present ???????? Look carefully and also you may spot just a few clues hidden in them ???? #MaskedSinger begins January 4th on @ITV and @WeAreSTV! pic.twitter.com/qAaxbR2tdM — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) December 27, 2019

“The full set of 12 took around 5000 hours between the team,” Simpson stated. “47 different people worked on them, in total. That’s sculptors, seamstresses, costume makers, mould makers, metal workers, finishers. A whole collection of brilliant people down here worked together to pull together a really complicated loads of costumes, which were complicated in odd ways that we hadn’t really envisaged. Singing inside costumes is immediately difficult, being inside masks and trying to get the acoustics as good as we could – that was a particular challenge.”

Did the costume designers know who the celebrities have been?

Designing the costumes for our celebrities have been made all of the harder for the staff at Plunge, as not even they have been aware of who was hiding behind every masks.

“We didn’t know who was going into each costume,” Simpson instructed us. “Right through the design course of, we have been additionally saved at nighttime.

“We were sent measurements, and then occasional, occasional clues that production team wanted us to include in the costume but the production team didn’t want to tell us any more than that.”

What’s your favorite costume in The Masked Singer?

Whereas Simpson thinks Duck or Monster would be the most-loved by the general public (‘because they’re the cutest’), he has a mushy spot for the eerie Tree.

“I really liked the tree because my son made some little origami creatures for it and we fitted those into the costume,” he stated. “I needed him to affix in! There’s a bit of origami slug and butterflies within the costume to see. I really like Tree. It was bizarrely melancholy. It was a gorgeous costume, however I cherished all of them.

“I hope we live up to the expectations of the audience. I’m really proud of what we’ve done. I hope we’ve done the team and the show and the singers and Bandicoot proud too, we really wanted to.”

The Masked Singer launches Saturday fourth January on ITV.