Who narrates The Repair Shop on BBC1?

The Restore Store, the daytime sequence which provides fortunate members of the general public the possibility to have damaged possessions restored by consultants, has been a shock hit for the BBC. However many viewers have puzzled who offers the narration?

Who narrates The Restore Store?

The truth is, the sequence has had two totally different narrators. Invoice Paterson is at the moment serving because the voice of The Restore Store’s fifth sequence, which is 40 episodes lengthy. He additionally narrated the primary sequence and adjoining Christmas particular, again when it aired on BBC2.

Paterson is a veteran Scottish actor with quite a few high-profile display screen roles underneath his belt. Within the cinema, he’s appeared in Nic Roeg’s Roald Dahl adaptation The Witches, and the 2006 movie Miss Potter. On TV, he was not too long ago seen within the BBC’s hit sitcom Fleabag, enjoying the daddy of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s heroine.

For sequence two to 4 of The Restore Store, the narration was courtesy of Robert Pugh, the Welsh actor most recognisable to many for his flip as Craster in Sport of Thrones.

The Restore Store, which movies in Sussex, asks individuals to get in contact if they’ve treasured heirlooms or objects which were damaged or broken past regular restore. Profitable candidates deliver their gadgets in, the place a specialist restores them to their former glory.

The sequence is offered by Jay Blades, a furnishings restorer who additionally co-hosts Cash For Nothing on the BBC, and has made appearances on Celeb MasterChef and Richard Osman’s Home of Video games.

The Restore Store airs weekdays on BBC One at four:30pm, and former episodes could be watched on BBC iPlayer