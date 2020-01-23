WHO says coronavirus outbreak is NOT an international emergency

By Mary Kekatos For Dailymail.com and Natalie Rahhal Performing Us Well being Editor

Revealed: 13:47 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:04 EST, 23 January 2020

World Well being Group officers don’t imagine the coronavirus that has killed 17 in Wuhan, one in a second province in China and sickened over 600 globally is a public well being emergency of worldwide concern (PHEIC).

Officers mentioned Thursday that ‘now just isn’t the time’ primarily based on the restricted world unfold of the virus referred to as 2019-nCoV and the isolation of deaths to China.

However they mentioned an emergency might nonetheless be declared a PHEIC if the outbreak continues to unfold.

It comes on the heels of the Chinese language authorities saying that it was locking down Wuhan, the town of 11 million individuals and the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Coronaviurs has now sickened individuals in 10 nations exterior its heart in China – however the World Well being Group would not imagine it constitutes a public well being emergency of worldwide concern (PHEIC) but on Thursday

The CDC points its highest journey warning on Thursday, urging People to ‘keep away from unessential journey’ to Wuhan as the brand new coronavirus has left 644 sickened and 17 useless. Pictured: Vacationers in face masks stroll previous a show board displaying a canceled flight from Wuhan at Beijing Capital Worldwide Airport on Thursday

In the meantime, the CDC has issued its highest journey warning, however the State Division had suggested People planning to go to China to train elevated warning.

US well being officers began screening passengers arriving from China at John F Kennedy Worldwide Airport in New York, San Francisco Worldwide Airport and Los Angeles Worldwide Airport after the primary case was confirmed in Washington state on Tuesday.

Screening has now been expanded to 2 extra airports: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Worldwide and Chicago O’Hare.

Based on the CDC, the primary affected person – a person who lives in Snohomish County and is in his 30s – arrived within the US on January 15 after visiting Wuhan.

He reportedly had no signs of the virus upon arrival however, after studying concerning the outbreak on-line and growing signs, he contacted his physician.

The person is at present quarantined in a hospital exterior of Seattle.

In the meantime, in China, officers have taken unprecedented measures in an try and cease the unfold of this rapidly-developing outbreak.

On Thursday, authorities introduced that planes, trains and buses leaving Wuhan had been canceled. Tollways on roads out of the town had been additionally shut down.

Moreover, all public transportation throughout the metropolis can be suspended, together with buses, subways and ferries.

China has additionally closed a number of tourism sights and cultural websites together with Beijing’s Forbidden Metropolis, which noticed 19 million guests final 12 months.

Metropolis authorities additionally canceled Lunar New 12 months occasions within the nation’s capital in addition to temple gala’s ‘to strengthen prevention and assist’.

The Wuhan coronavirus is believed to have emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a seafood market, with specialists suggesting the virus was handed to people from snakes or wolf cubs.

Many of the 644 instances are in China, however sufferers have been confirmed in Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the US.

Virtually the entire 17 deaths have occurred amongst older males who had pre-existing circumstances.

Based on the Facilities for Illness of Management and Prevention, indicators could seem as shortly as two days or so far as 14 days after publicity.

The company says that is primarily based on what was seen within the incubation interval for Center East respiratory syndrome (MERS), a cousin of the brand new virus that originated in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

There isn’t a remedy for the brand new virus or vaccine to forestall it, and the Nationwide Institutes of Well being says analysis to develop a vaccine is in ‘very preliminary phases.’