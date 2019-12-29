Who the hardest working royal REALLY is

Whereas most individuals may need spent Boxing Day strolling off their Christmas lunch or snoozing via a movie, Tim O’Donovan was settling right down to do some critical arithmetic, as he all the time does presently of 12 months.

And there might be no margin of error when your annual sums make headline information.

For Mr O’Donovan, 87, is the person who works out exactly what the Royal Household have been as much as over the previous 12 months and has accomplished so for 4 a long time.

He makes use of the Courtroom Round — the official each day checklist of royal engagements — to compile a tally of each single obligation undertaken by every member of the household, be it the Queen opening Parliament or the Duchess of Gloucester at an exhibition of basket-weaving.

The Prince of Wales (left) has attended greater than 500 engagements this 12 months. Our indefatigable 93-year-old Queen (proper) is on practically 300

In any given 12 months, this may contain 2,000 occasions. But Mr O’Donovan notes all of them down, producing a quarterly complete as he goes. Come the 12 months finish, he produces an annual desk of outcomes which he then sends to the editor of The Occasions.

Printed this week, his figures are anticipated to place the Prince of Wales and Princess Royal out in entrance, with greater than 500 engagements apiece — and the Prince successful by a nostril.

Our indefatigable 93-year-old Queen, on practically 300, stays forward of the youthful technology such because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (220 and 116 respectively), although, in contrast to them, the Monarch has not been overseas.

Some engagements may contain little greater than turning up; others demand a lot preparation, to not point out an extended journey. And the Courtroom Round makes no point out of sickness, being pregnant, purple containers or the paperwork and personal conferences which fill each royal diary.

‘It is not a contest. I simply suppose it is vital for folks to know the way a lot the Royal Household do,’ Mr O’Donovan explains. Any discuss of ‘slimming down’ the Royal Household fully overlooks a lot unsung work, he says, however provides: ‘I would not make it any larger.’

Nobody ever requested him to do that. His household, he admits, suppose he’s ‘a bit nutty’. Certainly, an emissary from the Royal Family as soon as requested him to not do it in any respect.

Nor does Mr O’Donovan obtain any form of reward. He does it as a result of he ‘finds it fascinating’ and since he’s an ardent supporter of the monarchy. And since that is his 40th 12 months of drawing up these lists, I’ve come to see him at his Berkshire residence in Datchet, simply throughout the river from Windsor Citadel.

As he sits at his busy desk, beneath royal pictures and cabinets of memorabilia, the very first thing which strikes me is that Tim O’Donovan is a uncommon monument to the beginner spirit within the age of the skilled bean-counter.

The Duchess of Cambridge (pictured) has attended 116 engagements this 12 months

All the things has a watchdog today — Ofsted for faculties, Ofcom for communications and so forth. However the monarchy? Its annual output is chronicled by a retired insurance coverage dealer who does it for nothing, armed with a pen, paper and a pile of newspaper cuttings.

‘You possibly can’t go away it to a pc,’ he says. He’s so thorough that his statistics will likely be quoted verbatim from right here to Tasmania. On the one event when the Palace really audited his figures, they discovered he was spot on.

Mr O’Donovan says he got here up with the concept in 1978 after seeing a letter in a newspaper from somebody who had added up all of the names in all of the delivery bulletins that 12 months as a way to compile an inventory of the preferred ones.

‘The thought simply occurred to me that it is likely to be worthwhile to do the identical with royal engagements,’ he says. So, as 1979 dawned, he started reducing out the Courtroom Round every day, pasting every clipping in a scrapbook.

He would hold a working complete for every member of the family, breaking engagements down into official visits, receptions or lunches, conferences, audiences and abroad excursions (however not together with routine occasions like Sunday church).

In that first 12 months, he confirmed that the Queen and Prince Philip had undertaken probably the most engagements (325 and 242 respectively). Different family members have been busy too, with the Queen Mom clocking up 118 engagements. ‘What worth for cash the nation will get from our head of state and her household,’ Mr O’Donovan wrote in his accompanying letter.

He exhibits me his inaugural scrapbook — really a quite sensible, purple, embossed hardback register — and I search for the very first royal engagement of the tens of hundreds he has studied.

It’s for January 9, 1979, when the Duke of Gloucester attended the annual Enterprise and Trade Awards for the Setting. The ultimate entry for the 12 months was the memorial service for Earl Mountbatten.

‘I used to be there and the Prince of Wales made a extremely wonderful tackle,’ Mr O’Donovan recollects. Over time, he has met many members of the Royal Household, although none has ever mentioned his book-keeping straight.

Princess Anne (pictured) is close to the highest of the checklist too, having attended greater than 500 engagements this 12 months

Every year thereafter, royal correspondents would eagerly await his outcomes, together with the New 12 months honours. By 1983, his figures have been being reproduced within the international media. In time, his evaluation started to indicate new front-runners coming via. ‘A Busy 12 months For Princess Anne,’ the Mail reported in 1984, because the Princess claimed prime spot.

Not lengthy afterwards, Mr O’Donovan’s findings impressed an promoting slogan. Selling its new jobs part, Cash Advertising journal used the catchphrase: ‘Extra Appointments Than Princess Anne.’

If the press and public loved his findings, the Palace was much less appreciative. The Royal Family has by no means printed any such figures, on the premise that royal obligation shouldn’t be a contest.

In 1982, Mr O’Donovan obtained a ‘pleasant’ letter from the Queen’s press secretary, noting that his figures had been taken out of context by some papers.

Mr O’Donovan, for his half, argued that the Courtroom Round was deceptive as a result of it omitted most particular person abroad engagements. Buckingham Palace duly agreed to incorporate them within the Round, too. Hey presto, the general variety of royal engagements immediately went up.

George V would have permitted of Mr O’Donovan (whom he met as a three-day-old outdated child throughout a royal go to to the hospital the place Mr O’Donovan was born in 1932).

If the press and public loved his findings, the Palace was much less appreciative. The Royal Family has by no means printed any such figures, on the premise that royal obligation shouldn’t be a contest. Pictured: The Queen leaves church this morning

The King used to ask his pal, the Rev Robert Hyde, to compile annual charts of royal engagements which might be delivered to Sandringham every Christmas.

Even so, there have been these throughout the Palace who wished that Mr O’Donovan would discover himself one other interest. He recollects a drinks celebration within the late Eighties and a chat with the then Dean of Windsor, Michael Mann.

‘He was a completely pleasant man and a very good dean. However he had been requested to have a phrase and stated, ‘The Palace don’t need you to hold on doing this.’ ‘

Undeterred, Mr O’Donovan organized a gathering with the Queen’s non-public secretary, Sir William Heseltine, and his deputy, Robert (now Lord) Fellowes.

‘I persuaded them of the worth of what I used to be doing and that I ought to keep on doing it,’ he says. And so he did. Years later, he would obtain a letter from Lord Fellowes describing him as ‘a real pal of this establishment’.

Certainly, in honour of his 40th 12 months of number-crunching, Mr O’Donovan was invited to a Buckingham Palace backyard celebration in the summertime.

The Royal Household might hardly have a extra devoted fanatic than a person who spent greater than 35 years as a Lay Steward at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

But totting up royal fixtures has been simply certainly one of umpteen voluntary pursuits.

On ending faculty (Marlborough) and Nationwide Service, Mr O’Donovan labored in insurance coverage. He helped rally assist for a Metropolis of London church, ran an environmental awards marketing campaign, wrote a e-book about industrial disputes and have become a stalwart of each the Nationwide Artwork Collections Fund and Macmillan Nurses.

In retirement, he spent a decade because the secretary of the Associates of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, serving to to lift a whole lot of hundreds. His fundraising exhibitions, marking occasions such because the birthdays of the Duke of Edinburgh or the Queen Mom, have been all attended by members of the Royal Household.

And when Mr O’Donovan noticed smoke rising from Windsor Citadel in November 1992, he was quickly on the scene as the nice fireplace took maintain. ‘I used to be directed to the Queen’s entrance the place the carpet was soaking from the hearth hoses and coated with gravel. So I joined a series of individuals carrying furnishings out of the citadel.’

He says he has all the time ‘appreciated to maintain himself busy’. Lately, his first precedence is his spouse, Veronica, now in a care residence, whereas his two sons and his grandson control him.

However he nonetheless enjoys compiling his charts.

It strikes me as an oversight that somebody who has accomplished a lot professional bono publico all these years has not been formally recognised. Nor has his title ever appeared within the Courtroom Round which he, greater than anybody, has accomplished a lot to advertise.

Earlier this 12 months, he was profiled by The New York Occasions, which likened him to earlier students of Britain’s constitutional traditions similar to Walter Bagehot.

Modest and good-humoured, he has no complaints as he prepares to begin on his 41st scrapbook. ‘It is only a interest,’ he says cheerfully. ‘It hasn’t accomplished the Royal Household any hurt. In truth, I feel it is accomplished a few of them a whole lot of good.’