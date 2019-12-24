Who voices the characters in The Tiger Who Came to Tea?

A kids’s traditional might be reinvented this Christmas, as an animated model of Judith Kerr’s The Tiger Who Got here To Tea is heading to Channel four.

The particular comes from Lupus Movies, the identical animation home that introduced us earlier festive hits like We’re Happening a Bear Hunt and The Snowman and The Snowdog.

Listed here are the voices behind The Tiger Who Got here To Tea…

David Oyelowo performs Tiger

Who’s David Oyelowo?

Following TV roles together with a stint on Spooks, David Oyelowo rose to prominence by his collaborations with Academy Award successful director Ava DuVernay on the movies Center of Nowhere and Selma, the latter seeing him tackle the position of Martin Luther King Jr.

He’s no stranger to animation, having beforehand had voice roles in Disney’s The Lion Guard and Star Wars Rebels.

What has he mentioned about The Tiger?

He mentioned in an announcement: “Who wouldn’t jump at the chance to play the iconic Tiger from The Tiger Who Came to Tea? He’s a big cat of few words because he’s too busy eating! But I relished all of the growling, chomping and slurping, which called on me to find my inner cat.”

Benedict Cumberbatch performs Daddy

Who’s Benedict Cumberbatch?

Benedict Cumberbatch has shortly turn out to be certainly one of Britain’s greatest recognized actors after capturing to stardom on BBC One’s hit drama, Sherlock.

Since then, he has appeared in quite a few excessive profile movies together with The Imitation Sport, The Hobbit trilogy and a number of other Marvel motion pictures within the position of Physician Unusual.

What has Benedict Cumberbatch mentioned about The Tiger Who Got here To Tea?

Cumberbatch mentioned of his position: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be playing a small part in bringing Judith Kerr’s timeless children’s classic to the screen for another generation to enjoy.”

Clara Ross performs Sophie

Who’s Clara Ross?

Seven-year-old Clara Ross is a newcomer to appearing who will lend her voice to Sophie, the little woman within the story whose teatime is interrupted by a tiger on the door.

What has Clara Ross mentioned about enjoying Sophie?

Ross is a fan of Judith Kerr’s unique story, saying: “I do like reading this book at bedtime because it’s really nice. I like all the characters, and that an animal can talk, because in real life, how can an animal talk?”

She additionally revealed what she would do in Sophie’s state of affairs: “Well, if the tiger ate everything on the table and everything on the shelves and all the water, I think we would probably go to ASK Italian.”

David Walliams is the Narrator

Who’s David Walliams?

After rising to fame with the risqué comedy of Little Britain, Walliams has just lately turn out to be a kids’s novelist with 13 books to his identify to this point.

A number of of them, together with Mr Stink, The Boy within the Gown and Gangsta Granny have been tailored into festive specials by the BBC.

What has David Walliams mentioned about narrating The Tiger Who Got here To Tea?

Walliams by no means learn the e book as a baby, however found it after assembly writer Judith Kerr by his publishing home Harper Collins.

He mentioned: “I knew Judith nicely and I actually, actually adored her. And she or he’s simply such an unbelievable inspiration. Her work is so sensible. And for her to have been in her 90s and nonetheless creating unbelievable work is nearly unprecedented.

“I actually needed to be part of it. I used to be satisfied that she needed me to relate as a result of she thought that, as a result of I inform tales too, I’d perceive how one can say the traces… I don’t know. However I’m so proud to be related to it as a result of it’s a stone chilly traditional.

“Just like the book has been around for over 50 years, hopefully the cartoon will have this incredible longevity to.”

Paul Whitehouse performs Milkman

Who’s Paul Whitehouse?

Whitehouse is an actor and comic greatest recognized for his collaborations with Harry Enfield on The Quick Present, Harry & Paul and Harry Enfield and Pals.

Lately, he fronted the BBC Two collection Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing with fellow comic and good friend, Bob Mortimer.

What has Paul Whitehouse mentioned about The Tiger Who Got here To Tea?

Whitehouse has 4 daughters and has learn the story to every of them.

He mentioned: “I think there’s a timeless look to the book and, without descending into cliché, perhaps it does appeal to people of a certain age, because it does sort of harp back to our childhood a bit. And so maybe that’s why we like it and try to impose it onto our children.”

Tamsin Greig performs Mummy

Who’s Tamsin Greig?

Tamsin Greig is a well-known face on British tv, significantly to followers of comedy resulting from her starring roles in Black Books, Inexperienced Wing, Episodes and Friday Evening Dinner.

What has Tamsin Greig mentioned about enjoying Mummy?

Like Whitehouse, Greig found this story later in life when studying it to her personal kids. She mentioned: “I suppose I’ve had a little bit of apply at studying the story but in addition at being a mummy. What I like about Mummy is that she is so child-like herself and with the drawings, typically you don’t fairly know who’s the dad or mum and who’s the kid, and there’s a lot marvel within the Mummy’s face. “And when they’re standing next to Daddy, they do both look like children, like they’ve both gone on an adventure. I suppose that’s what drew me is that the mummy is not there imposing authority but she’s agreeing to go on the journey with her daughter and be a child with her but to be a safe child.”

Robbie Williams sings an unique tune known as ‘Hey Tiger!’

Who’s Robbie Williams?

Robbie Williams rose to fame on the age of simply 16 after becoming a member of the favored band Take That, later launching right into a profitable solo profession the place he has offered greater than 75 million data.

For The Tiger Who Got here To Tea, Williams has recorded the tune ‘Hey Tiger!’ which was composed by David Arnold with lyrics from Don Black.

What has Robbie Williams mentioned about Hey Tiger?

He too turned conversant in The Tiger Who Got here To Tea after studying it to his daughter.

Williams mentioned of the brand new tune: “It’s jaunty and enjoyable and form of otherworldly, just like the e book is itself. There’s numerous whimsy in it. And numerous phrases… unbelievable phrases after all [written by] Mr Don Black! It’s an honour to be singing the phrases that he’s written. I’m a large fan. It’s whimsical. It’s what a tune ought to be on this movie.

“What attracted me, apart from the incredibly talented people that have written it, is my daughter Teddy. She’s the reason I’m sat here. She’s the reason I got into the booth to sing the song. I’m just honouring those moments that I had with her when she was that age and she loved this book.”

The Tiger Who Got here To Tea airs on Channel four at 7:30pm on Christmas Eve

