WHO? WHAT? WOW! The week in weird

RUBBED THE WRONG WAY

Medical doctors proceed to warn individuals in opposition to utilizing toothpaste as a lubricant on males’s and ladies’s genitals.

The most recent minty recent recommendation comes after a person on Reddit just lately shared his painful expertise when he was a young person in search of a family lube.

Whereas within the bathe at some point, he put down the shampoo bottle, grabbed some toothpaste and pleasured himself. He then washed the paste off and went about his day with a slight ache.

The subsequent day his penis was throbbing – however not in a great way.

“Later that day when I went to use the toilet, when I took down my trousers I saw some discolouration … I had a look and all the skin was red and raw, with some parts of the skin beginning to scab.”

After practically confessing to his household due to the excruciating ache, he finally let the pores and skin heal by itself.

“I’ve learnt to never use toothpaste as lube again.”



A person in Germany who consumed a sandwich poisoned by a coworker and fell right into a coma died practically 4 years later.

iStock / Getty Photos

POISONING VICTIM DIES YEARS LATER

A younger man who ate a poisoned sandwich practically 4 years in the past and fell right into a coma has died.

The person, 26, consumed lead acetate and mercury after it was sprinkled on his meal by a coworker and suffered extreme mind harm, in keeping with the BBC, which cited German media.

Two different colleagues additionally ingested the poisons and sustained kidney harm.

A person, recognized as Klaus O, was sentenced to life in jail final yr after he was discovered responsible of tried homicide.

A state prosecutor on Thursday mentioned a brand new trial may very well be ordered after the person misplaced his life.



A butter knife was used to assault a fuel station attendant in Atlanta just lately.

iStock / Getty Photos

BUTTER KNIFE USED IN ATTACK

A person was arrested just lately following a weird fuel station assault in Atlanta.

The accused’s weapon of alternative? A butter knife.

The assailant was in a position to slip via a small opening within the retailer’s bulletproof window and attacked one of many workers, police mentioned.

“He came in immediately and started screaming and shouting and jumped,” Shell worker Berhan Nemaneta advised WSB-TV Atlanta. “He was very, very scary.”

Nemaneta was in a position to struggle off the attacker and each employees escaped the shop and locked the doorways behind them earlier than police arrived to arrest the person.

The injured coworker acquired minor cuts to his head however will likely be superb.



A person and a toddler have been attacked hours aside by a coyote in Chicago just lately.

iStock / Getty Photos

COYOTE CHOMPS MAN’S BUTT, KID’S HEAD

Two coyote assaults inside hours of one another in Chicago after three a long time with out one has left individuals involved about their security.

On Wednesday afternoon, a person walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a scratch on his buttocks claiming a coyote attacked him, police advised the Chicago Tribune.

Hours earlier, a 6-year-old boy was bitten within the head by a coyote in Lincoln Park, police mentioned.

“The line crossed here is the fact that it attacked a child,” Chicago Animal Care and Management government director Kelly Gandurski mentioned at a Thursday press convention, studies CNN. “It’s not acting like a coyote. It was brazen enough to interact with a child.”