WHO? WHAT! WOW!: The week in WEIRD

Girl spends $30Gs to appear like actuality TV star

A 25-year-old spent almost $30,000 on 4 breast implants to finish a dramatic transformation in order that she might appear like British glamour mannequin Katie Value, The U.Okay. Mirror reported.

Elisa Selina went from an A-cup to an H-cup, explaining she was impressed by actuality TV stars and turned to cosmetic surgery to copy their appears.

“I just loved the look. I think it was Katie Price (who influenced me), I always thought ‘oh she’s so beautiful’ and I thought she was so gorgeous,” the Dusseldorf native mentioned.

Selina mentioned she began fascinated with going by with the procedures when she was simply 15 years outdated.

“My boobs were too small. I always wanted big boobs and I had no boobs,” she mentioned. “Sometimes the guys they would say to me ‘you have no boobs’ and things like that, but it didn’t really hurt me much.”

“I always saw the girls who have fake boobs and I was like, ‘oh I think it’s nice’ and ‘I think it looks beautiful’ and I decided I wanted to have the same,” she mentioned.

The a number of surgical procedures took a toll on greater than her checking account, as a number of problems plagued her, forcing her to go beneath the knife greater than she would have appreciated.

Docs revealed at one level she had implants meant for “people who had cancer, not for normal procedures,” which precipitated her ache earlier than they had been taken out.

Finally, Selina bought the look she wished, which has additionally helped her garner greater than 300,000 Instagram followers and she or he mentioned many of the suggestions she will get from her followers is “positive.”

Pics of ‘weird’ trying Husky go viral

An deserted Husky named Jubilee went viral on-line after Husky Home, the group at present housing the pooch, shared a Fb put up outlining the poor animal’s story together with photos of her, the Day by day Star reported.

“My name is Jubilee. I’m a 4-year-old female husky who has been with Husky House for a long time,” the Fb put up reads. “I came from a ‘breeder’ who couldn’t sell me because he said I was ‘weird’ looking.”

“I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty,” the put up continued.

The everlasting quirky expression Jubilee sports activities received the hearts of those that noticed her on-line as Husky Home skilled an amazing outpouring of help for Jubilee.

“I put in an software and meet the necessities simply ready to listen to again so we can provide her the loving household she deserves,” one Fb consumer commented.

One other consumer wrote: “Did she find a home yet? She’s so adorable.”

“We want to thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of support, comments, love and outreach for our Jubilee,” Husky Home wrote in a separate put up.

The unique put up had greater than 10,000 feedback, 30,000 shares and 18,000 likes.

Good contact lenses might substitute your telephone

The long run is right here.

Who wants a telephone or smartwatch to examine your messages when you’ll be able to ‘see’ them.

California-based expertise startup Mojo Imaginative and prescient revealed what they name the world’s “first true smart contact lens,” which include an embedded show activated by your eye motion and may present you your messages, Wired reported.

“We want to create a technology that lets you be you, lets you look like you; doesn’t change your appearance,” Mike Wiemer, co-founder and chief expertise officer at Mojo Imaginative and prescient, informed Wired.

“Through the use of augmented reality (AR), useful information can be presented on displays built into glasses or a headset,” the outline of the lenses from Mojo Visions’s web site reads.

The contact lens is predicated on the idea of “invisible computing — a display that never gets in the way.”

The lenses use microelectronics and are powered by a wearable machine.

At present, the good lenses should not accessible for business sale.

Husband’s booze laced with laxatives to make him stop ingesting

A girl was so fed up together with her husband’s ingesting she allegedly went to excessive measures to attempt to make him stop.

The Sinaloa lady, recognized solely as Michel N., allegedly slipped a mix of castor oil and plum extract — pure laxatives — into her husband’s (Jose Brayan) alcoholic drinks, Mexican information outlet Vanguardia reported based on Oddity Central.

Michel allegedly researched the substances on-line earlier than getting her arms on them. Then she began placing a number of drops in Brayan’s beers even going as far as to hand-deliver his drinks.

Brayan informed cops he knew one thing was amiss when his spouse began encouraging him to drink, however he in the end shrugged it off as a result of he “let himself be loved and pampered.”

When Brayan’s bowels betrayed him, his spouse allegedly capitalized on the chance, claiming that he should be allergic to alcohol. However Brayan soldiered on and saved ingesting till one morning his signs bought so unhealthy his spouse needed to take him to a hospital.

Overcome with guilt, Michel allegedly owned as much as what she had executed and was taken into custody.