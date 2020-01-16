Who will replace Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off? Have your say

Sandi Toksvig has introduced she is stepping down from her function as presenter on The Nice British Bake Off and truthfully, we’re all gutted.

Channel four are presently on the look-out for a substitute after the 61-year-old comic mentioned she wished to spend extra time along with her different work tasks.

We’ve received a round-up of the runners and riders who might be about to step ahead for a job within the well-known tent – and you may have your say.

Jo Model

Jo Model is presently the host of The Nice British Bake Off: Further Slice, so it places her within the prime place to switch Sandi.

On the Channel four spin-off, Jo meets the eradicated baker and even will get to joke in regards to the creations the viewers usher in for her, which aren’t all the time on a par with what’s gone on within the tent.

Jo has additionally beforehand offered The Nice Sport Aid Bake Off and The Nice Comedian Aid Bake Off when the franchise was on the BBC, which means her jam-packed CV is unquestionably on the high of the pile.

Julian Barrett

Julian Barratt, left (©GETTY)

Julian Barratt might be the one all Mighty Boosh followers would like to see.

The surreal comic is greatest often known as Noel Fielding’s associate on the surreal BBC Three comedy, which ran between 2004 and 2007 after a profitable run on stage and radio.

Julian is behind the music for the collection and stars because the character, Howard Moon, reverse Noel’s Vince Noir.

Maybe an outsider selection, but when Channel four reunited the Mighty Boosh pair, followers can be at their mercy ceaselessly.

Nadiya Hussain

We nonetheless get tears in our eyes eager about the time Nadiya Hussain received The Nice British Bake Off in 2015 and gave an emotional victory speech to the digicam.

Surely, she is without doubt one of the hottest contestants ever to grace the collection and has gone on to get pleasure from a significantly profitable profession in tv since.

Having contributed on The One Present, Free Ladies and fronted her personal cooking reveals, Nadiya isn’t any stranger to being in entrance of the digicam.

What’s extra, she’s even offered on The Massive Household Cooking Showdown, so the Bake Off might be her subsequent step.

Helena Garcia

Helena Garcia was one of many stand-out contestants from The Nice British Bake Off 2019 on account of her blossoming friendship with Noel.

The pair received on like a home on hearth after sharing a love for all issues spooky, though she was eradicated in Week 5, placing an finish to their friendship on the present.

Producers know she will get on nicely with Noel, however would she be prepared for the highest job?

Rylan Clark-Neal

Final yr was actually the yr for Rylan Clark-Neal – name it the Rylannaissance, if you’ll.

He offered on the whole lot from Strictly: It Takes Two, the revamp of Grocery store Sweep and the Eurovision Track Contest.

Rylan can be in for a superb 2020 as nicely, after he was introduced as the brand new host of Prepared, Regular, Prepare dinner!.

With one cooking present already within the bag this yr, will he make it two with The Nice British Bake Off?

Mary Berry

We are able to’t assist however relish the considered Queen Mary Berry making a triumphant return to The Nice British Bake Off tent.

The 84-year-old was a decide alongside Paul Hollywood between 2010 and 2016, earlier than leaving the present earlier than it went to Channel four.

Not solely is she a nationwide establishment, however is there a extra good mixture than Mary and Noel collectively?

Richard Ayoade

Maybe greatest recognized for his hysterical function as Maurice Moss on The IT Crowd, Richard Ayoade is unquestionably a agency TV favorite.

The 42-year-old shares Noel’s quirky sense of humour and so they usually pair up collectively on The Massive Fats Quiz of the Yr – allow us to not overlook they labored collectively on the Mighty Boosh as nicely.

He’s had two years of The Crystal Maze beneath his belt and might be about to tackle one other Channel four large.

Sara Cox

Sara Cox (©Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Beloved Sara Cox is unquestionably an skilled presenter, having made a reputation for herself on BBC Radio earlier than taking on TV, too.

She is thought for her quirky humour, similar to Noel, and the pair might make an fascinating match on The Nice British Bake Off.

Sara has really simply stepped down from her presenting gig on The Nice Pottery Throw Down, and might be in search of one other “Great” present to tackle subsequent.

The Nice British Bake Off will return to Channel four later this yr