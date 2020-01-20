News WORLD

Who will replace Tony Hall as BBC Director-General?

January 20, 2020
3 Min Read

The BBC will quickly begin on the lookout for a successor to the essential function. Here is a number of the names that could possibly be within the body…

Tony Hall speaks to waiting media as he arrives for his first day as Director General of the BBC at New Broadcasting House in central London on April 2, 2013. Having previously worked as Chief Executive at the Royal Opera House, the new BBC chief must now deal with the fallout from allegations that the late BBC star Jimmy Savile was a serial child sex offender. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL,LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images)




Earlier at the moment, information broke that Tony Corridor, Lord Corridor of Birkenhead CBE, can be standing down from the function of BBC Director-Normal in the summertime.

The search will quickly begin for somebody to switch him, led by Chairman of the BBC Sir David Clementi and the BBC Board.

We’ve rounded up some main trade figures who could also be appropriate for one of many largest jobs in British tv…

Fran Unsworth

Fran Unsworth has been serving as Director of Information and Present Affairs on the BBC since January 2018, overseeing the division which produces output throughout the World Service Group.

Charlotte Moore

Charlotte Moore is one other main participant within the organisation, as each Director of Content material since July 2016 and beforehand as Controller of BBC One, the Company’s flagship channel. In addition to having duty for the artistic imaginative and prescient of a portfolio of channels, she additionally has oversight of BBC Sport.

Tim Davie CBE

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 18: Tim Davie CEO of BBC studios attends the annual CBI conference on November 18, 2019 in London, England. With 24 days to go until the general election, each of the leaders of the three main parties addressed the conference, in a bid to garner the support of the business sector. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Tim Davie is the CEO of BBC Studios and director, International, and already has expertise within the function of Director-Normal in an performing capability. He took on the job between November 2012 and April 2013, within the interim between George Entwistle’s resignation and the appointment of Lord Corridor.

James Purnell

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: James Purnell poses for pictures during the PUMA.Creative Impact Award at the Mandarin Oriental on October 11, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Puma)

James Purnell is Director of Radio & Training on the BBC and in addition leads the event of BBC Concepts, which produces thought-provoking brief movies. He beforehand served as Secretary of State for Tradition, Media and Sport in Gordon Brown’s authorities, whereas an MP for Stalybridge and Hyde.

Bob Shennan 

Since April 2019, Bob Shennan has served as BBC Group Managing Director, overseeing industrial rights and enterprise affairs in addition to creating the technique for attracting on-air and on-screen expertise.

Sharon White 

Sharon White could possibly be a powerful selection if the BBC have been to look in the direction of an exterior applicant for his or her new Director-Normal. The economist grew to become the Chief Government of media regulator Ofcom in March 2015, earlier than leaving to turn out to be the chairman of John Lewis Partnership late final 12 months.

Jay Hunt

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Jay Hunt, the Chief Creative Officer of Channel 4, at the Globe Academy in Southwark on April 5, 2011 in London, England. Ms Hunt left her role as controller of BBC One to take over from Julian Bellamy as Chief Creative Officer at Channel 4 in January 2011. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Jay Hunt has a powerful CV that has seen her tackle roles as Director of Programmes at Channel 5, BBC One Controller and Chief Artistic Officer at Channel four. Since 2017, she has been Chief Artistic Officer of Apple Inc, overseeing a interval which has seen them aggressively transfer into the tv house with their very own streaming service.

