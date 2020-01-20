Who will replace Tony Hall as BBC Director-General?

Earlier at the moment, information broke that Tony Corridor, Lord Corridor of Birkenhead CBE, can be standing down from the function of BBC Director-Normal in the summertime.

The search will quickly begin for somebody to switch him, led by Chairman of the BBC Sir David Clementi and the BBC Board.

We’ve rounded up some main trade figures who could also be appropriate for one of many largest jobs in British tv…

Fran Unsworth

Fran Unsworth has been serving as Director of Information and Present Affairs on the BBC since January 2018, overseeing the division which produces output throughout the World Service Group.

Charlotte Moore

Charlotte Moore is one other main participant within the organisation, as each Director of Content material since July 2016 and beforehand as Controller of BBC One, the Company’s flagship channel. In addition to having duty for the artistic imaginative and prescient of a portfolio of channels, she additionally has oversight of BBC Sport.

Tim Davie CBE

Tim Davie is the CEO of BBC Studios and director, International, and already has expertise within the function of Director-Normal in an performing capability. He took on the job between November 2012 and April 2013, within the interim between George Entwistle’s resignation and the appointment of Lord Corridor.

James Purnell

James Purnell is Director of Radio & Training on the BBC and in addition leads the event of BBC Concepts, which produces thought-provoking brief movies. He beforehand served as Secretary of State for Tradition, Media and Sport in Gordon Brown’s authorities, whereas an MP for Stalybridge and Hyde.

Bob Shennan



Since April 2019, Bob Shennan has served as BBC Group Managing Director, overseeing industrial rights and enterprise affairs in addition to creating the technique for attracting on-air and on-screen expertise.

Sharon White

Sharon White could possibly be a powerful selection if the BBC have been to look in the direction of an exterior applicant for his or her new Director-Normal. The economist grew to become the Chief Government of media regulator Ofcom in March 2015, earlier than leaving to turn out to be the chairman of John Lewis Partnership late final 12 months.

Jay Hunt

Jay Hunt has a powerful CV that has seen her tackle roles as Director of Programmes at Channel 5, BBC One Controller and Chief Artistic Officer at Channel four. Since 2017, she has been Chief Artistic Officer of Apple Inc, overseeing a interval which has seen them aggressively transfer into the tv house with their very own streaming service.