Whole Foods is coming back to Capitol Hill, and it’s bringing a taproom with it

Capitol Hill residents will quickly have their Entire Meals Market again, this time with a taproom hooked up.

After some months of website plans and different indicators pointing to attainable redevelopment, the property’s proprietor has confirmed that Entire Meals will return to Cap Hill, Westword reported Friday.

The grocery store, at 900 E. 11th Ave., closed within the fall of 2017 in anticipation of one other Entire Meals opening at Union Station. However the firm nonetheless had 13 years on its 11th Avenue lease settlement.

Now, a liquor license listening to with the Metropolis of Denver is scheduled for Feb. three, and preliminary plans for the renovated retailer and taproom embody an out of doors patio, in line with Denverite. There isn’t a indication but of a gap timeline.

Whereas Entire Meals shops in different states already characteristic onsite bars, this would be the first Denver location to supply the amenity.

One other new Denver grocer, Leevers Locavore, opened in November, promoting beer and wine from a central bar and inserting cup holders in carts so prospects can have a drink whereas purchasing.

The Cap Hill Entire Meals location was beforehand dwelling to Wild Oats earlier than Entire Meals purchased out that Boulder-based grocer in 2007.

In 2017, it closed shortly earlier than the opening of Entire Meals Union Station, which introduced a number of meals stalls together with its common market choices.

Amazon purchased the Austin Texas-based Entire Meals model that very same 12 months.

Subscribe to our new meals e-newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver foods and drinks information despatched straight to your inbox.