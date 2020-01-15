Who’ll find love on our blind date? This week it’s Sian, 27, and Mark, 27

By Samantha Brick for Every day Mail

Sian, 27, (pictured) is a media officer who has been single for 9 months

SIAN, 27,

Relationship Previous?

My final relationship ended 9 months in the past. We have been collectively for four-and-a-half years.

At first, I used to be heartbroken. However now I really feel like I’ve acquired to know myself. I went on vacation for the primary time alone and I purchased my very own flat.

I’ve been on a couple of dates with guys I met on apps, however I don’t like the way in which you choose one another on seems.

My dad and mom aren’t placing any stress on me to calm down — but. They’ve already acquired a grandchild to dote on!

Pre-Date Nerves?

I used to be nervous as a result of I haven’t dated a lot in any respect, not to mention been on a blind date, however I knew it will be good enjoyable — I can speak for England when assembly somebody new.

First Impressions?

Important statistics Single for 9 months. Present Function Media officer at a college. Would Like To Meet Somebody who’s keen about their job, however who places household first. I’d like him to be taller than me and maintain match.

Mark is greater than 6 ft tall and clearly takes care of himself. Once I arrived for our lunch, at a restaurant known as Aster in Central London, he was already on the desk ready for me.

I might inform he was nervous as a result of he was speaking somewhat shortly. I believed it was actually candy and he quickly relaxed. I knew immediately we’d have enjoyable.

Simple To Speak To?

Mark has a cool job and I couldn’t resist asking to see an image of him in his uniform.

We acquired on so properly we determined to go for drinks afterwards — we ended up going to 3 completely different bars and spent eight hours collectively. I even persuaded Mark to strive flavoured gin.

Embarrassing Moments?

After a couple of wines, I threw my arms spherical him for a cuddle

I don’t suppose there have been any. However we chatted for thus lengthy on the station that Mark missed his practice house.

Did Sparks Fly?

I had a good friend on standby for drinks simply in case it was a catastrophe, however Mark was good firm. We’ve texted since, however for me it’s solely as buddies.

Did You Kiss?

I kissed him on the cheek and threw my arms round him for a cuddle on the finish of the date. I’d had a couple of wines by this level.

Sian’s verdict: eight/10 Preferred: It was a very easy and relaxed date. Regrets: None. Espresso or cab? Espresso.

What do you suppose he considered you?

He did inform me I regarded just like the actress Margot Robbie. If that’s not a praise, then I don’t know what’s.

Would your loved ones like him?

Anybody would love Mark, he’s actually humorous. At one level I mentioned: ‘I like your company.’ He replied: ‘I like my company, too.’ Which made me giggle.

MARK, 27,

Mark, 27, (pictured) is an aviation firefighter who has been single for a month

Relationship Previous

I used to be in a relationship for many of my 20s — we’d even purchased a home collectively — however we ended it final yr after we realised we needed various things.

I then dated a colleague for six months, however it was a case of proper particular person, unsuitable timing.

My philosophy is you can be drawn to anybody, however love is one thing you’re employed at. My dad and mom have been married for 33 years and I might like to have a relationship like theirs.

Pre-Date Nerves?

Sure — my mum was a bit bit apprehensive, too. She is aware of I will be fairly impulsive. As quickly as Sian sat down, I began speaking at 100 miles an hour.

First Impressions?

When Sian walked throughout the restaurant, I knew immediately we’d have a superb time. She’s a handsome girl. I used to be fearful I’d be matched with somebody I wasn’t drawn to — I didn’t suppose I’d be happening a date with somebody who regarded nearly as good as Sian.

Simple To Speak To?

Simple To Speak To?

Our lunch date sailed by. We even talked about previous relationships, discovering that 2019 was a nasty yr for each of us. Sian ordered us prosecco and, as a result of we have been having such a superb time, we had three programs — she even let me end her rooster important course.

Embarrassing Moments?

I ordered steak tartare to begin, however I’d by no means had it earlier than. Sian gently identified it was uncooked meat. I used to be a bit shocked, however it was really scrumptious.

We sang alongside to a busker – everybody thought we have been mad

Did Sparks Fly?

I might say so! Any man would fancy Sian.

Did You Kiss?

No, however she gave me a pleasant hug and a peck on the cheek after we mentioned goodbye.

Mark’s verdict: eight/10 Preferred: The whole lot. Regrets: None. Espresso or cab? Gin, because of Sian!

What do you suppose she considered you?

I’m unsure, though I do know she thinks I’m humorous. On our strategy to the practice station we walked previous a busker singing a James Blunt track and each of us joined in. Everybody checked out us as if we have been a pair of weirdos! However it was a memorable finish to our date. We met at 12.30pm and parted simply after 8pm.

Would your loved ones like her?

They might 100 per cent love Sian.