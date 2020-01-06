Who’s are the 2020 Winter Love Islanders?

Love Island is again on 12th January, in order that’s not lengthy to attend for extra enjoyable within the solar!

The ITV2 goliath has since confirmed that an extra sequence can be on at first of the yr, sending our singletons out to South Africa to crack on and couple up.

Casting to seek out the best set of islanders for the model new winter model began nearly instantly after Love Island sequence 5 completed – with these trying to beat the post-Christmas blues with a visit to South Africa having till 11th January to use.

Seeking to make your utility stand out from the group? We requested a set of former Islanders on easy methods to make it on the present.

Who’re the Winter Love islanders for 2020?

Leanne Amaning

Leanne is a 22-year-old customer support advisor from London, who as soon as competed for the title of Miss Ghana UK. She’s on the lookout for a rugged man and describes herself as “unpredictable.”

Siannise Fudge

The Bristol-based magnificence advisor is understood to her mates as Princess Jasmine and he or she’s heading to the villa to seek out her Aladdin. She describes herself as “sassy and fun” however not afraid to go after what she desires…

Eve and Jess Gale

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are college students and VIP hostesses from London, heading to the villa collectively the place they insist they’ll look out for one another and gained’t struggle over boys. We’ll see if sisterhood actually is the “ultimate girl code” when the competitors begins…

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna is a democratic companies officer who describes herself as “clever,” however says her worst behavior is pondering she’s all the time proper. That stated, she likes to get on with everybody and has a crush on former Love Islander Jack Fincham.

Sophie Piper

Sophie Piper is the sister of Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes who has her personal modelling profession and a crush on heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. She’s additionally previous mates with former Love Island winner, Kem Cetinay.

Paige Turley

Paige describes herself as “loud, boisterous and fun” so ought to make an enormous impression on villa life. She as soon as dated famous person singer Lewis Capaldi and though their romantic relationship ended, they continue to be mates.

Mike Boateng

Mike is a former footballer who now works as a police officer in Manchester. His brother, Samuel, was a candidate on The Apprentice in 2016 and he’s stored in contact with mates from his soccer days, together with Everton ahead Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Connor Durman

Connor is on the lookout for an outgoing woman who he gained’t be “embarrassed” to introduce to individuals. He says, “I don’t want to make a complete fool of myself but if I like someone I will tell her and I will go for it.”

Callum Jones

This scaffolder describes himself as a cheeky chap with builders banter. His kind is girls with darkish hair and crimson lipstick, mentioning Megan Fox as his celeb crush.

Nas Majeed

Nas describes himself as “very different” to guys who’ve been on Love Island earlier than, who’s on the lookout for a “cute and funny” woman within the villa. His worst behavior? Laughing in awkward conditions. Certainly, that gained’t trigger any issues…

Ollie Williams

Ollie comes from a prolific household as inheritor to the Manor of Lanhydrock and describes himself as an alpha male. “I’m attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time,” he says.

Love Island returns to ITV 2 on Sunday 12th January 2020