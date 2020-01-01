Who’s in our Winter Love Island line-up?

Love Island is again on 12th January, in order that’s not lengthy to attend for extra enjoyable within the solar!

The ITV2 goliath has since confirmed that an extra sequence will likely be on initially of the 12 months, sending our singletons out to South Africa to crack on and couple up.

Casting to search out the perfect set of islanders for the model new winter model began virtually instantly after Love Island sequence 5 completed – with these trying to beat the post-Christmas blues with a visit to South Africa having till 11th January to use.

Trying to make your software stand out from the group? We requested a set of former Islanders on make it on the present.

Though you continue to have loads of time to get your software in, rumours have already began swirling about who might be jetting out to South Africa for a Winter romance…

Who has been rumoured for Winter Love Island?

Alisha Lemay

The social media influencer, 28, is being eyed up by Love Island bosses because of her spectacular quantity of followers and constructive attitudes in direction of physique picture.

“Alisha is exactly the type of contestant ITV2 are looking for – she’s gorgeous, body confident and isn’t afraid to be herself,” an insider informed Mail On-line.

“She already works as an influencer and has collaborated with manufacturers like Fairly Little Factor, Missguided and ASOS, which all turns into half and parcel of being a Love Island star.

“She’s an advocate of body positivity and often admits on her Instagram to never wanting to be perfect, which is an important message to young viewers of the show too.”

Sophie Piper

Having beforehand been rumoured for the fifth sequence of Love Island, Rochelle Humes’ little sister is now being linked to the upcoming winter sequence of the present.

“Sophie is a dead ringer for Rochelle and viewers will love the likeness,” an insider informed The Solar.

“ITV2 bosses are hoping she would be the star of this sequence.

“She’s got a really bubbly personality, plus they love the famous link.”

And Soph already has at the very least one supporter with main Love Island credentials – sequence three winner Kem Cetinay, who went to high school with the mannequin and reckons Soph can be ‘up for’ becoming a member of the present and would make an incredible addition to the villa.

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST, Cetinay defined, “She’s actually candy. She’s such a pleasant lady. I’m certain she can be [up for it]. She’s a fairly lady and he or she’s bought a great deal of chat.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [producers] tried to [sign her up] because of course, it’d be an amazing story.”

Charles Drury

Having reportedly been approached for Love Island sequence 5, the mannequin piqued producers curiosity as soon as extra after he was thought to have shared a short dalliance with former glamour mannequin Katie Value.

“He was approached last year but was seeing someone at the time – but now he’s single, producers called him up and asked him to re-audition for the show,” a supply informed The Solar.

“Nothing’s signed yet and he’s not even sure if he wants to do it but they’re keen to meet him. Katie will be furious when she finds out – he’d have girls falling over him, and he’s bound to talk about what dating Katie was like if he makes it into the villa.”

HEARALPUBLICIST has contacted ITV for remark.

Jay Munro

The footballer-turned-model is reportedly being eyed by ITV producers from the model new winter sequence.

Having beforehand been lined up for Love Island sequence 5, Munro was thought to have been held so he might trigger sparks to fly within the winter model of the present.

It wouldn’t be Munro’s first time on TV both, with the Glasgow-native having landed a job on the Australian model of The Voice earlier this 12 months.

“Jay will be the one all the girls will be chasing. Like Tommy Fury, he’s a sportsman, in good shape and has dreamy looks,” a supply informed the Each day Star.

Ellis Iyayi

Iyayi was the primary rumoured Islander for our winter sequence – and the health teacher/mannequin appears to be excellent Love Island fodder, having posed for ASOS, Nike and JD Sports activities.

The Leeds-native was reportedly head-hunted for the sequence, in accordance with The Solar.

“Ellis is over the moon about it – he’s had to be sworn to secrecy about it but he’s been in to meet producers a few times and they love him – he can’t wait to get in the villa,” a supply defined.

“Ellis is exactly what the show is looking for and he ticks all the boxes – he will make great television.”

Nevertheless, Iyayi himself has seemingly rubbished the rumours, writing on his Instagram, “Working and just across this geeza apparently going on Love Island – this is all new to me, fake news guys, sorry to let you down.”

He added: “My Lord, who ever sold this fake s*** hope you’ve made your money.”

A spokesperson for Love Island declined to remark when approached by HEARALPUBLICIST.

Kenna Ngoma

Sure, it’s Kenna from The Apprentice 2019. However don’t fear if you happen to don’t bear in mind him: the ice cream firm proprietor was fired from Lord Sugar’s boardroom after solely two weeks.

Regardless of a brief keep in ‘the interview process from hell’, Kenna has been tipped to enter the Love Island villa after saying to The Mirror getting into the ITV2 present was on his “to-do list”.

After which there’s this very suspicious tweet he dropped on the finish of December 2019.

Love Island season quickly!! ???????? — Kenna Ngoma (@KennaNgoma) December 30, 2019

It’s price mentioning, nevertheless, the Winter Love Island solid have been probably already in South Africa – not Ashton-under-Lyne – when this message was tweeted.

Love Island returns to ITV 2 on Sunday 12th January 2020