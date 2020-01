Who’s Jared Harris playing in Morbius?

Marvel Comics

Cross-referencing “science guy” with “Spider-Man character” yields a couple of hundred outcomes, however Sony’s silence on who Harris is taking part in has led followers to consider ) it have to be a fairly main character in Spider-Man lore, and b) since he is offered as a pal and ally within the trailer, he is in all probability truly a villain. When one thinks “science-y Spidey villain,” one’s thoughts often goes first to 1 particular baddie: Otto Octavius, the infamous Physician Octopus.

Doc Ock, as he is fondly identified, has not but been launched within the MCU — so, Sony selecting to introduce the character in its shared universe might present a fairly robust bargaining chip in future negotiations with Marvel. Harris additionally seems to be the half — however in case you ask the actor, which Selection has, it is a flawed guess. A reporter for the commerce publication cornered the actor on the 2020 Display screen Actors’ Guild awards, and that is what he needed to say: “No. I love the imagination that the fans have, it’s exciting for me to think about the imagination that that fans have. But yeah no, [I’m not playing Doctor Octopus].”

Effectively, that might appear to be the tip of that concept — except, in fact, Harris is filled with it. It isn’t like studios have by no means employed pure deceit in shutting down completely right fan theories earlier than; we nonetheless keep in mind the entire “Benedict Cumberbatch is not playing Khan” fiasco surrounding Star Trek Into Darkness, and we’ll always remember it. If Harris is not showing as Doc Ock, although, there are many different Spidey villains to contemplate.