Who’s Jared Harris playing in Morbius?

The trailer for Morbius, set in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, has dropped — and it is prompted some fairly wild hypothesis on quite a few fronts. Most importantly, appearances by Spider-Man (through a dingy poster emblazoned with the phrase MURDERER) and Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture counsel that Sony’s Marvel flicks and Marvel Studios’ wildly fashionable Marvel Cinematic Universe — which have to this point been utterly separate — might not be all that separate for for much longer. The 2 studios just lately performed good for lengthy sufficient to hammer out an extension on their shared custody association relating to ol’ web-head, and it simply could possibly be that it is turning into an much more cordial relationship than beforehand believed.
Additionally, although, a few transient appearances within the Morbius trailer by actor Jared Harris — who just lately appeared in Chernobyl and on the Amazon collection Carnival Row — has actually caught within the craw of followers. Whereas it is clear that his character is a person of science, and a mentor determine to Michael Morbius (Jared Leto), what is not clear is simply precisely who within the heck he is taking part in. The truth that Sony has chosen to maintain mum on the identify of Harris’ character has solely poured gasoline on the speculative fires, so let’s check out how Marvel followers try to reply the burning query: who’s Jared Harris taking part in in Morbius?
Is Jared Harris taking part in Otto Octavius/Physician Octopus?
Cross-referencing “science guy” with “Spider-Man character” yields a couple of hundred outcomes, however Sony’s silence on who Harris is taking part in has led followers to consider ) it have to be a fairly main character in Spider-Man lore, and b) since he is offered as a pal and ally within the trailer, he is in all probability truly a villain. When one thinks “science-y Spidey villain,” one’s thoughts often goes first to 1 particular baddie: Otto Octavius, the infamous Physician Octopus.
Doc Ock, as he is fondly identified, has not but been launched within the MCU — so, Sony selecting to introduce the character in its shared universe might present a fairly robust bargaining chip in future negotiations with Marvel. Harris additionally seems to be the half — however in case you ask the actor, which Selection has, it is a flawed guess. A reporter for the commerce publication cornered the actor on the 2020 Display screen Actors’ Guild awards, and that is what he needed to say: “No. I love the imagination that the fans have, it’s exciting for me to think about the imagination that that fans have. But yeah no, [I’m not playing Doctor Octopus].”
Effectively, that might appear to be the tip of that concept — except, in fact, Harris is filled with it. It isn’t like studios have by no means employed pure deceit in shutting down completely right fan theories earlier than; we nonetheless keep in mind the entire “Benedict Cumberbatch is not playing Khan” fiasco surrounding Star Trek Into Darkness, and we’ll always remember it. If Harris is not showing as Doc Ock, although, there are many different Spidey villains to contemplate.
Is Jared Harris taking part in Curt Connors/The Lizard?
Hey, what about Curt Connors, AKA the Lizard, the pleasant one-armed science genius turned rampaging bloodthirsty beast? He, too, has but to make an look within the MCU, and he famously tried to interchange his misplaced limb by experimenting with lizard DNA. (Technically, we suppose he even succeeded, though the entire “rampaging bloodthirsty beast” factor was a fairly vital unexpected facet impact.) Maybe on this universe, he encourages Morbius — who makes an attempt to remedy his uncommon blood illness by experimenting with bat DNA — to take a web page from his playbook? Would not that simply make a ton of sense?
Do not reply that; of course it does, and we really feel snug ranking this guess a stable “maybe.” If we’re to consider MCU Cosmic editor-in-chief Jeremy Conrad, nonetheless, it is also flawed. In response to that bubbling-over fan hypothesis we talked about, Conrad took to Twitter to pop a pair balloons, tweeting merely, “Jared Harris isn’t playing the Lizard or Doc Ock.” After all, we’ve no means of realizing how (or, for that matter, if) he would know such a factor. It is also value contemplating that, as one astute fan identified on that tweet’s thread, we by no means get a transparent take a look at Harris’ character’s proper arm within the trailer — the one Connors is often lacking — and in a single specific shot, it quite seems to be just like the arm is certainly lacking. All issues thought of, we discover this speculation to a fairly robust one.
Is Jared Harris taking part in Miles Warren/The Jackal?
Miles Warren/the Jackal has figured prominently in a number of iconic Spider-Man storylines, and he is identified primarily for a few issues: having a bizarre and terrifying look, and for being actually, actually into the concept of clones. Within the comics, this obsession took place after Gwen Stacy was killed by the Inexperienced Goblin; as a biochemistry professor at Empire State College on the time, Warren had had Stacy as a scholar, and had fallen in love together with her. Trying to create clones of each her and Peter Parker led him to find the true id of Spidey (whom he held accountable for Stacy’s dying), and his subsequent devising of clone-based punishments for the wall-crawler comprised storylines far too quite a few to checklist right here.
If Harris is showing as Warren, it could be a considerably completely different iteration of the character then we’re used to seeing within the pages of Marvel comics — however that is been par for the course for a goodly variety of iconic characters which have been launched in each the SUMC and MCU. Warren can be a minor sufficient character that it is easy to see Marvel Studios being completely cool with Sony introducing him exterior the MCU, with an eye fixed towards probably integrating him into Spider-Man’s MCU-set adventures at a later time. This one is a little bit of a attain, although — and as most of the comedian storylines involving Warren have met with combined receptions from followers through the years, we discover it to be unlikely.
Who else might Jared Harris be taking part in in Morbius?
We all know what you are pondering: “There’s a glaring omission here, Looper. What about Norman Osborn?” To that, we are saying: Sure, we are able to completely learn your thoughts, and fats likelihood. Whether or not it occurs within the MCU or in some Sony function down the road, the introduction of Osborn, the notorious Inexperienced Goblin, goes to be a serious occasion. There is a cause the character hasn’t been seen onscreen since Willem Dafoe’s portrayal in 2002’s Spider-Man; he is the webslinger’s most iconic villain, and the subsequent time he exhibits up on the large display, it’s going to be for far more than only one film. Introducing him in Morbius? Nope, no means, we do not suppose so.
There does exist the chance that Harris will likely be taking part in a extra minor character, maybe one much more carefully related to Morbius. If that is so, then our cash is on Max Modell, who within the comics is a university buddy of Morbius and the CEO of Horizon Labs, which has usually discovered itself wrapped up in all types of Spider-Man associated shenanigans, usually involving the Dwelling Vampire.
Why would Sony maintain so tight a lid on Harris’ character if it is such a minor one, you ask? (We informed you — we’re thoughts readers.) It is easy: to drum up hypothesis. Morbius himself is a reasonably minor character in Marvel lore, and whereas the SUMC acquired off to a bang-up begin with 2018’s Venom, that character was already a family identify. Trying to repeat that flick’s efficiency with Morbius would require all of the fan engagement Sony can muster — and if this is all a part of the studio’s advertising and marketing technique, then guess what? It is working.
Morbius hits theaters on July 31, 2020.
