Who’s Jared Harris playing in Morbius?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Photos

We all know what you are pondering: “There’s a glaring omission here, Looper. What about Norman Osborn?” To that, we are saying: Sure, we are able to completely learn your thoughts, and fats likelihood. Whether or not it occurs within the MCU or in some Sony function down the road, the introduction of Osborn, the notorious Inexperienced Goblin, goes to be a serious occasion. There is a cause the character hasn’t been seen onscreen since Willem Dafoe’s portrayal in 2002’s Spider-Man; he is the webslinger’s most iconic villain, and the subsequent time he exhibits up on the large display, it’s going to be for far more than only one film. Introducing him in Morbius? Nope, no means, we do not suppose so.

There does exist the chance that Harris will likely be taking part in a extra minor character, maybe one much more carefully related to Morbius. If that is so, then our cash is on Max Modell, who within the comics is a university buddy of Morbius and the CEO of Horizon Labs, which has usually discovered itself wrapped up in all types of Spider-Man associated shenanigans, usually involving the Dwelling Vampire.

Why would Sony maintain so tight a lid on Harris’ character if it is such a minor one, you ask? (We informed you — we’re thoughts readers.) It is easy: to drum up hypothesis. Morbius himself is a reasonably minor character in Marvel lore, and whereas the SUMC acquired off to a bang-up begin with 2018’s Venom, that character was already a family identify. Trying to repeat that flick’s efficiency with Morbius would require all of the fan engagement Sony can muster — and if this is all a part of the studio’s advertising and marketing technique, then guess what? It is working.

Morbius hits theaters on July 31, 2020.