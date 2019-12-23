Who’s on Graham Norton NYE? What time is it on?

This yr’s New Yr’s Eve Graham Norton line-up is trying as fantastic as you’d count on from one of many best speak reveals on the circuit.

The charming host can be on prime type as he welcomes a number of the greatest names in Hollywood for the festive particular, together with a two-time Oscar winner and a Spice Lady. Is there a greater solution to begin the yr? We don’t suppose so.

When is The Graham Norton Present NYE particular on?

The particular will air on BBC One on Tuesday 31st December at 10.20pm.

The place can I stream The Graham Norton Present NYE particular?

When you have NYE plans and might’t tune in on the night time, there’s no higher solution to soothe the primary hangover of 2020 than with a little bit of Graham Norton the following day. The NYE particular can be out there on iPlayer shortly after it airs to remind you there’s nonetheless pleasure on the earth.

Who’s on The Graham Norton Present NYE particular?

America’s dad Tom Hanks and his A Lovely Day within the Neighbourhood co-star, Welshman Matthew Rhys, have been confirmed as has Line of Obligation’s Stephen Graham – hopefully we’ll discover out extra about his potential Peaky Blinders function?

They’ll be joined by Strictly choose Motsi Mabuse and actress Florence Pugh, who stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in subsequent yr’s Black Widow. As if the purple couch weren’t packed sufficient already, heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua will squeeze on too.

The Spice Ladies’ Mel C can be bringing the music, alongside LGBTQ troupe Sink the Pink.