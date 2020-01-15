Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Discover out which huge names might be chatting on the BBC couch…
The One Present is broadcast each weeknight night from London and is introduced tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.
The programme airs dwell tonight between 7pm and seven:30pm on BBC One and options a mixture of chat, dwell musical performances and pre-recorded movies on topical topics. It’s out there to stream on BBC iPlayer for many who desire to look at on-line, and stays on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the preliminary broadcast.
Who’s on The One Present tonight?
Actor Michael B Jordan will sit on the couch tonight, chatting to Alex and Matt about his new movie Simply Mercy. The Black Panther and Creed star performs real-life civil rights activist Bryan Stevenson within the authorized drama, which is at the moment displaying in UK cinemas. He stars alongside Jamie Foxx, who performs ‘Johnny D’ McMillan, a person who was wrongly convicted of murdering a white lady within the 1980s.
Becoming a member of Jordan are Jamie Redknapp and Romesh Ranganathan, who’ll be discussing the brand new sequence of A League of Their Personal.
