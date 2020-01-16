Who’s on The One Show tonight?

The One Present is broadcast each weeknight night from London and is offered tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs dwell tonight between 7pm and seven:30pm on BBC One and options a mixture of chat, dwell musical performances and pre-recorded movies on topical topics. It’s accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer for individuals who desire to look at on-line, and stays on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the preliminary broadcast.

Who’s on The One Present tonight?

Springwatch’s Chris Packham might be discussing his upcoming BBC Two documentary 7.7 Billion Individuals and Counting within the studio tonight. The movie is more likely to trigger a stir when it airs subsequent week, with the naturalist taking up inhabitants management and advocating for a one-child coverage. He might be joined by comic Rob Delaney.

Viewers will even get to fulfill the fairly precocious 17-year-old ornithologist who’s develop into the youngest particular person to ever spot over half of the world’s chook species.