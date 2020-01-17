Who’s on The One Show tonight?

The One Present is broadcast each weeknight night from London and is introduced tonight by Alex Jones and Chris Ramsey.

The programme airs stay tonight between 7pm and seven:30pm on BBC One and options a mixture of chat, stay musical performances and pre-recorded movies on topical topics. It’s obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer for many who favor to look at on-line, and stays on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the preliminary broadcast.

Who’s on The One Present tonight?

Tonight sees Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming (X-Males’s Nightcrawler) be part of the presenting duo, as they talk about Endgame –no, not the Avengers movie, however the Samuel Beckett play, which the pair might be starring in. The brand new manufacturing is for The Outdated Vic Theatre in London.

There’s additionally set to be a phase devoted to the world’s largest musical instrument – so it might be a loud present!