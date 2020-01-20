Who’s on The One Show tonight?

The One Present is broadcast each weeknight night from London and is offered tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs stay tonight between 7pm and seven:30pm on BBC One and options a mixture of chat, stay musical performances and pre-recorded movies on topical topics. It’s accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer for individuals who favor to observe on-line, and stays on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the preliminary broadcast.

Who’s on The One Present tonight?

Tonight will see none apart from The X Recordsdata’ very personal Agent Scully sit on the crimson couch. Gillian Anderson will little doubt be discussing the brand new season of Netflix’s Intercourse Training, the place she performs a intercourse therapist and mom of protagonist (additionally an aspiring intercourse therapist).

Anderson will likely be joined by royal biographer and Gogglebox star Gyles Brandreth, who’ll be giving his tackle Harry and Meghan’s determination to step again from their royal duties.