Who’s on The One Show tonight?

The One Present is broadcast each weeknight night from London and is offered tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs reside tonight between 7pm and seven:30pm on BBC One and options a mixture of chat, reside musical performances and pre-recorded movies on topical topics. It’s accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer for individuals who choose to look at on-line, and stays on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the preliminary broadcast.

Who’s on The One Present tonight?

Tonight, the couch welcomes actor Rufus Sewell, who you might recognise from enjoying the baddie within the likes of The Vacation and A Knight’s Story. Sewell lately performed Judy Garland’s ex-husband Sidney Luft in Judy, however tonight he’ll be discussing BBC’s new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Pale Horse.

He’ll be joined by author Sarah Phelps (Dublin Murders, Nice Expectations), who tailored the enduring novel for the small display screen.