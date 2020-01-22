Who’s on The One Show tonight?

The One Present is broadcast each weeknight night from London and is offered tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs stay tonight between 7pm and seven:30pm on BBC One and options a mixture of chat, stay musical performances and pre-recorded movies on topical topics. It’s accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer for individuals who choose to observe on-line, and stays on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the preliminary broadcast.

Who’s on The One Present tonight?

It appears to be like like it is going to be a fairly the packed present tonight, with Louis Tomlinson becoming a member of for a stay efficiency following the discharge of his new album Partitions. Former politician Ed Balls, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, celeb chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and presenter Steph McGovern may even seem.

In addition to the starry visitor panel, tonight will see a battle of the bands staged between workplace colleagues in Wales, residence cooks chat about how they promote meals to strangers through social media, and totally different charities try and win a decommissioned practice carriage.