Who’s on The One Show tonight?

The One Present is broadcast each weeknight night from London and is introduced tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The programme airs stay tonight between 7pm and seven:30pm on BBC One and options a mixture of chat, stay musical performances and pre-recorded movies on topical topics. It’s accessible to stream on BBC iPlayer for individuals who desire to look at on-line, and stays on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the preliminary broadcast.

Who’s on The One Present tonight?

Tonight, the present welcomes actors George MacKay (Pleasure, Sunshine On Leith) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Recreation of Thrones, The King), who star within the Oscar nominated movie 1917. Directed by Sam Mendes, the struggle flick scored a formidable ten nominations at this 12 months’s Academy Awards. Although neither MacKay nor Chapman received nominated for his or her performances, they’ve undoubtedly caught the attention of critics. It helps that the pair have confirmed to be fairly the charming duo in interviews.

In addition to the 1917 co-stars, The One Present will function a reasonably worrying report from Matt Allright on the half one million Whirlpool washing machines prone to catching hearth.