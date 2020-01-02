Why a bath is more dangerous than a bomb: The Power Of Bad explores negativity bias

By Marcus Berkmann for the Each day Mail

Published: 17:02 EST, 2 January 2020

POPULAR SCIENCE

THE POWER OF BAD

By John Tierney & Roy F. Baumeister (Allen Lane £20, 336 pp)

John Tierney and Roy F. Baumeister have written a cheery previous guide, and no mistake. However they’ve dangerous information for you — and simply that phrase, they are saying, is extra more likely to make you sit and up and concentrate than the reverse.

As a result of their message is that we’re all wired to react extra strongly to dangerous occasions than to good ones.

A foul first impression has a a lot better affect than a great first impression. If we lose cash, that makes us extra depressing than successful cash makes us glad.

As an previous Russian saying goes: ‘A spoonful of tar can spoil a barrel of honey, however a spoonful of honey does nothing for a barrel of tar.’

The variety of folks killed by Al Qaeda and ISIS all all over the world is lower than the variety of Individuals who died in bathtubs in the identical interval (inventory picture)

The technical time period for it is a negativity bias. The psychologists who coined that time period famous ‘unfavourable occasions are extra salient, potent, dominant in mixtures, and customarily efficacious than constructive occasions’.

Hell, say Tierney and Baumeister, is a typical perception in religions that unfold rapidly.

‘The Christian doctrine of unique sin — that humanity is doomed to perpetual struggling by the sin of Adam and Eve — could seem harsh, simply because it appears unfair that the hero in historic Greek tragedies is doomed by a single tragic flaw. However these beliefs occur to jibe with a fundamental factor of human psychology and evolution.’

Tierney and Baumeister argue their case forcefully and properly, and provide huge portions of proof in its favour.

The negativity bias is, they are saying, an evolutionary holdover from extra harmful occasions. On the ancestral savannah, the hunter-gatherers who survived had been those who paid extra consideration to not consuming toxic berries than to scoffing again scrumptious ones.

‘One mistake can nonetheless kill you. One enemy can nonetheless make your life depressing. One loss can erase many earlier good points.’

Tierney and Baumeister describe the ‘Disaster Disaster’: the unending sequence of overhyped threats resulting in actions that go away everybody worse off.

Individuals are petrified of their youngsters being kidnapped by lunatics. However the danger of that taking place is far decrease than being struck by lightning.

Here is a curious one involving the 9/11 assaults. ‘Till that morning, the perfect technique throughout a hijacking was for the pilot to let the hijacker take management of the airplane, as a result of it was assumed that the hijacker wished to land the airplane safely, somewhat than kill himself together with everybody else.’

Mistake. Three terrorists crashed their planes into their targets and hundreds died.

However the fourth airplane failed to succeed in its goal, as a result of passengers had heard in regards to the first three and realised that the hijackers needed to be overpowered.

Which implies that ‘from that second on, no terrorist may rely on this hijacking technique to work once more . . . The one bit of excellent information on September 11 was that this new terrorist risk to aviation was already out of date.’

However everybody went mad. Out of the blue you could not go on a airplane with nail clippers or a bottle of water, safety was ramped up and flying turned a distress for us all.

Within the subsequent yr, tens of millions of Individuals prevented planes. Since driving is extra harmful than flying, it is reckoned that the change from flying to vehicles precipitated an additional 1,600 deaths.

The writers want ‘to counteract the cascades of worry that produce unnecessary private angst and harmful public insurance policies’, and so they achieve this with a cascade of tales, statistics and successful arguments.

As an example, the variety of folks killed by Al Qaeda and ISIS all all over the world is lower than the variety of Individuals who died in bathtubs in the identical interval. Ban bathtubs! Set up showers!

Tierney and Baumeister know they cannot remove the negativity bias altogether, however telling us about it stops us being dominated by it.

We are able to come to like actions that originally terrify us, akin to watching horror movies or travelling on rollercoasters.

This actually is a cheery previous guide, and no mistake.