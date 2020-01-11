Why a classic camel coat is Meghan Markle’s wardrobe hero

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline

The Duchess of Sussex showcased one in every of her favorite wardrobe heroes – a traditional camel coat – when she stepped out in London earlier this week.

Meghan Markle, 38, wore a classy £345 model from excessive road chain Reiss over a luxurious rust-coloured ensemble as she joined Prince Harry, 35, at Canada Home, London, on Monday.

The outing marked a return to royal duties for the couple following a six-week sabbatical.

It’s the newest addition to Meghan’s sizeable assortment of camel coats, which cowl a variety of supplies to be worn rain or shine.

Talking to FEMAIL, stylist Caroline Wolf, of Capsule Wardrobe Assortment, stated: ‘A camel coat might be one of the versatile items of clothes in your wardrobe. It’s right this moment’s hero piece.

‘You’ll be able to costume it up with a fitted costume or costume it down with a pair of denims. Throw on a camel coat to raise and pull your look collectively.

‘Meghan Markle is a mode professional at turning an understated separates look into an announcement look. Along with her go to to Canada Home, her camel coat was the lynch pin making certain a low key but polished look.’

The Duchess of Sussex has lengthy been a fan of the model and was noticed in camel coats lengthy earlier than she met Prince Harry, in response to the consultants behind royal style weblog Meghan’s Mirror.

A favorite from her pre-royal days was a MaxMara ‘Manuela’ coat, which she wore when heading out and about with buddies in Toronto.

When it got here to one in every of her early royal engagements – church on Christmas Day at Sandringham in 2017 – Meghan reached for a distinct camel coat.

This time the Duchess stepped out in a £1,000 broad collar camel wrap coat by luxurious model Sentaler, which tapered in across the waist and flared out on the hem.

The coat made one other look simply two months in the past, when Meghan ‘shrobed’, or draped, it over her shoulders on the WellChild Awards in London.

Proving the flexibility of a camel coat, Meghan donned a trench by Australian label Martin Grant in Sydney on the primary day of the royal tour in 2018.

Showcasing a really completely different look – and one other camel coat – Meghan wore a Prada camel overcoat whereas staying in New York for her star-studded child bathe.

Different camel coats owned by the Duchess embody the £605 Smythe ‘Brando’ coat worn on her first public engagement of 2018 and the £250 Wilfred Cocoon Coat in Chasm she wore on a non-public go to to the Affiliation of Commonwealth Universities in December 2018.

Caroline famous that Meghan is just not afraid to combine high-end designer items with excessive road options, proving that camel coats need not include an extortionate price ticket.

She added: ‘Meghan doesn’t solely put on designer names. She’s recognized to personal excessive road labels too, notably from the UK’s fashionable style model, Reiss.

‘Probably the most fashionable excessive road camel trenches is from one other UK model Hobbs, which means you don’t need to lay our a fortune to up the ante in your private presentation.’