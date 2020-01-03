Why AEW Is Bringing Memphis Legends To Dynamite Next Week

AEW can pay tribute to Memphis legends whereas they’re within the space subsequent week. Dynamite will embrace a phase to honor them, however we’re not fairly certain what all the plan is but.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned AEW’s plans for Dynamite subsequent week. This was a Tony Khan concept to assist convey within the native market because of a weak advance.

“So the advance is not good in Memphis. Some of the advances are good, some of them are not good for AEW. The Memphis advance was week and they came up with the idea and I think this was Tony Khan’s idea. I think they went with Randy Hales, Randy Hales was contacted and they said: ‘Hey we wanna pay tribute to the Memphis territory.’ It’s like that’s cool — put it on TV.” “I don’t know the names, I know some names. You figure the ones that are still living that live in the area that Randy Hales knows, those are the guys who are gonna be there.”

It was famous that this tribute is an try to herald the native crowd. It is a very cool addition to Dynamite as their older followers may additionally actually respect this point out. It was famous that clearly Jeff Jarrett and Jerry “The King” Lawler gained’t be there due to their present jobs with WWE.

For those who use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information