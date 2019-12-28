Why AEW Women’s World Title Match Needed To Change

AEW had a giant plan for his or her January 1st present, however that wanted to alter. Kris Statlander was scheduled to face Riho for the AEW Ladies’s World Title. Now Riho has a a lot completely different match.

So Cal Uncensored experiences that Statlander already had a January 1st reserving at Bar Wrestling. As a substitute of constructing her break the dedication, AEW is permitting her to work that indie date.

Kris Statlander was booked for the Bar Wrestling New Years day present previous to signing with AEW. From what I’m instructed Bar was fully OK together with her lacking their present however Kris needed to maintain her phrase. Says so much about her as an individual. Credit score to AEW for placing wrestlers first too.

Statlander simply signed with AEW so she may nonetheless have extra indie dates that should be fulfilled. All Elite Wrestling has typically been good about letting wrestlers work any indie dates they agreed to earlier than signing.

Kris Statlander will get an AEW Ladies’s World Title shot on January eighth towards whoever the champion may be at the moment.