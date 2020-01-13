Why Ahmed Best was never the same after playing Jar Jar Binks

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you conform to our use of cookies. Be taught Extra.

Everyone knows Jar Jar Binks. He is emblematic of Star Wars‘ prequel period throughout the early 2000s, and the totem the web holds as much as show how arguably horrible the three movies have been. Within the years earlier than franchise creator George Lucas bought Lucasfilm to Disney (and even within the time after), followers denounced Jar Jar as an inexpensive cash seize to make and promote toys, the worst components of Return of the Jedi distilled into one character, and borderline racist because of his accent. On the heart of all of the discourse was the person who portrayed Jar Jar: Ahmed Greatest.

When forged for the primary return to the Star Wars franchise in virtually 20 years, Greatest was coming off a celebrated flip within the hit musical Stomp in San Francisco and off a gig enjoying for the acid jazz group Jazzholes. It is each twenty-something’s dream to be plucked from obscurity by the prospect of Lucasfilm’s casting director attending a efficiency of yours — and Greatest went into manufacturing of The Phantom Menace in 1997 with vivid eyes and a luminous perspective. You may see how a lot enjoyable he was to be round behind the scenes of The Phantom Menace: singing, dancing, chipper as ever even when he is draped in latex throughout a searing Tunisian summer time.

How shortly that each one would change in Might 1999. Here is what occurred to Ahmed Greatest within the wake of portraying Jar Jar Binks, and why he was by no means the identical afterward.